2019 Friday Night Scoreboard
HS FB, Week 2 – Sept. 6, 2019
Class 1A, District 9
Cherokee 46 MMCRU 0
OABCIG 57 East Sac County 22
Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0
Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0
Treynor 42 CB St. Albert 14
Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0
Class A, District 10
Lawton-Bronson 14 Akron-Westfield 6
Logan-Magnolia 21 Missouri Valley 0
Tri-Center 48 MVAOCOU 0
LeMars Gehlen 29 West Monona 12
Westwood 34 Riverside 0
Woodbury Central 46 Ridge View 0
Class A, District 9
AHSTW 35 Shenandoah 27
Treynor 42 CB St. Albert 14
Earlham 70 West Central Valley 0
Nodaway Valley 40 Osceola 21
Westwood 34 Riverside 0
Central Decatur 42 Southwest Valley 22
Class A, District 2
Storm Lake 25 Alta-Aurelia 10
Fort Dodge St. Edmond 18 North Union 14
Underwood 42 IKM-Manning 0
Panorama 31 Manson Northwest Webster 0
Woodbury Central 46 Ridge View 0
Sioux Central 18 GTRA 8
Class 2A, District 9
Creston 35 Atlantic 13
Greene County 42 Nevada 41
South Central Calhoun 30 Carroll Kuemper 6
OABCIG 57 East Sac County 22
Clarinda 40 Red Oak 0
AHSTW 35 Shenandoah 27
8-Man, District 8
Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0
Remsen St. Marys 73 Boyer Valley 14
CAM 60 Stanton 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7
Exira/EHK 46 Sidney 44
Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26
West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14
Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16
8-Man, District 7
Bedford 64 Worth County, Mo. 56
East Mills 51 Lamoni 46
Audubon 23 Fremont-Mills 0
East Union 54 Griswold 26
Exira/EHK 46 Sidney 44
CAM 60 Stanton 14
8-Man, District 1
Woodbine 79 Ar-We-Va 16
Harris Lake Park 35 Northwood Kensett 10
West Harrison 36 Kingsley-Pierson 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 29 Newell-Fonda 7
Remsen St. Marys 73 Boyer Valley 14
Glidden-Ralston 36 River Valley 26
AGWSR 52 West Bend-Mallard 26
Class 3A, District 1
LeMars 33 MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Denison-Schleswig 56 Abraham Lincoln 28
Glenwood 17 SC Heelan 0
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 47 Harlan 27
Storm Lake 25 Alta-Aurelia 10
Webster City 22 Spencer 20
Class 3A, District 9
ADM 71 Perry 0
Creston 35 Atlantic 13
Lewis Central 13 Carlisle 3
Glenwood 17 SC Heelan 0
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 47 Harlan 27
Winterset 36 Bondurant-Farrar 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.