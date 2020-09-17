Underwood, ranked third in Class 1A, had lots of celebrating to do on their Homecoming on Sept. 11, and the Rams will have to wait another week to celebrate. From beginning to end, the Eagles dominated the District 9 matchup, winning 51-6 to stay undefeated and to start district play 1-0.
MVAOCOU struggled to move the ball consistently in the rain. The Eagles used their speed and power to swarm into the Rams’ backfield. The Rams were searching for a backup to Jacob Redenius, who was unable to play Friday. They relied heavily on Kolby Scott, who took on tacklers immediately.
The Rams offensively have been searching for a consistent target opposite Dawson Gress. Ben Schram and Will Forbes have provided Brady Seuntjens pass catching options when the number one wide receiver Gress is covered. Friday night, Nick Collins emerged, potentially being that other big bodied receiver. Collins got open consistently, and Seuntjens put throws on Collins’ frame. He ended up with two catches for 31 yards.
Let me pull the broken record out of the closet and put on the Rams didn’t quit record. Seuntjens made sure the Rams wouldn’t go home with a goose egg on the scoreboard. Late into the second half on the wrong end of field position, he spoiled the shutout. This is the same Seuntjens that has been in the weight room since last August lifting and sprinting. He got the corner, and the rest was history, running for a 93-yard touchdown to put the Rams on the board.
Don’t sleep on this Rams offense. If they can put together consistent drives they’ve shown, combined with a few of these big plays, the Rams can compete going forward.
MVAOCOU didn’t have an answer for Eagles sophomore quarterback Alex Ravlin, who maneuvered through the pocket and found open receivers all night.
Head Coach Justin Kahl told theramcast.com before the game, “Underwood has a ton of speed on both sides of the ball. This is going to put strain on our linebackers and defensive linemen.”
Scott once again led the Rams defense with six tackles, four of them solo. Drew Oberrueter added four and a half tackles.
In the blowout, the Rams did warm up the crystal ball and perhaps get a glimpse into the future. Anthony Newquist, along with his freshman counterparts, got good minutes and held their own during a running clock in the second half.
The Rams need to learn and move on from this one. Underwood is ranked third and part of a juggernaut schedule the Rams play this season. This week, MVAOCOU will hit the road again as they will face another winless team Missouri Valley. The game will be broadcasted on theramcast.com live at 6:30 p.m. The Ram players and coaches would like nothing more than to give their head ball coach his first win.
Defensive Notes
The Rams gave up 51 points, their biggest total of the season. Through three games, the Rams are giving up 37 points per game. That is still 11 points better than 2019 when they gave up 48 points per game. Or a touchdown, two point conversion, and a field goal, if you want to look at it that way. A few penalties on third and fourth down have haunted MVAOCOU the last few weeks. Several times the Rams defense has had an opportunity to get off the field, and instead a blown coverage or missed assignment has prolonged the opponent’s drive. If the Rams can find a way to play more consistent, this defense is good enough to keep them in almost any game.
Offensive Notes
MVAOCOU only scored six points Friday night. However, they’ve already scored 42 this season through three games compared to 48 points in nine games in 2019. The Rams are averaging 14 points per game, nine better than five points per game last season. Maybe I’m stretching too far looking for improvement.
If the Rams can hold or improve these numbers, they will improve their point differential by 21 points (three touchdowns) from last year. Do that again in 2021 with all these young guys that have gained experience and have bought in, who knows what the MVAOCOU record might look like?
The schedule is tough, the Rams are young and there are no moral victories. However, the Rams have given us hope. Flashes of great drives; big plays and key stops should help Rams fans feel wins are out there. Tangible evidence has shown the Rams are scoring more and giving up less. Can it all come together? Tune on Friday, Sept. 18, to theramcast.com at 6:30 p.m. and find out.
Upcoming Schedule broadcasted on theramcast.com
Sept 18 @ Missouri Valley
Sept 25 vs OABCIG
Oct 2 vs Treynor
Oct 9 @ East Sac County
Playoffs TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.