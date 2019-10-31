Dylan Blake and Weston Beeson punched their ticket to the State Cross Country Meet during the Class 2A State Qualifying meet in Orange City on Thursday, Oct. 24.
Blake won the meet with a time of 16:24.98, and Beeson finished 12th with a time of 17:30.99.
This will be Blake’s fourth time at the State Meet and Beeson will be making his second trip.
The boys will compete in the Class 2A race at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Fort Dodge at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
MVAOCOU had two other boys in the field at the State Qualifying Meet. Camri Hamann finished 87th (22:43) and Ethan Reed was 89th (22:56).
Okoboji, George Little Rock-Central Lyon, and Western Christian were the teams to qualify for State from the Orange City meet.
Hannah O’Connell was the top place finisher for the Lady Rams. She placed 33rd with a time of 22:21.29.
The MVAOCOU girls placed 12th in the team standings.
Lexi Weber had a time of 24:27.40 to finish 71st. Also competing for the Rams were Lauren McMillen (25:44.22), Cameron Brenner (26:15.68), Maggie Hoskins (31:58.79), and Emily Trucke (32:01.11).
Western Christian’s Whitney Minderhoud won the girls race in 20:02.13, and Woodbury Central-Kingsley Pierson’s Sarah Hamman was second (20:23.81). Unity Christian, Woodbury Central-Kingsley Pierson, and Cherokee girls teams qualified for the State Meet.
