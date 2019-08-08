MVAOCOU junior Makenzie Smith was named to the Western Valley Conference Second-Team All-Conference list for she performance this softball season.
Smith had a batting average of .361 with 39 hits including nine doubles and 11 RBIs. She scored 23 runs and 12 stolen bases. In the circle she had 51 strikeouts.
Junior Kenedee Bubke earned honorable mention honors. Bubke had a batting average of .421 this season with 40 hits and 22 RBIs. In the circle, she had a record of 5-12 and had 54 strikeouts.
The Rams were a young team this season with no seniors on its roster. MVAOCOU finished the season with a record of 8-25.
Western Valley Conference
First-Team
Anna Bubke, Kingsley-Pierson, So; *Madison Goodwin, Kingsley-Pierson, Sr; Kara Richard, Ridge View, Sr; Madeline Else, Ridge View, Sr; *Emerson Else, Ridge View, Sr; Brittany Meyer, River Valley, So; *Taylor Knaack, River Valley, Jr; Ariel Rotnicke, West Monona, Sr; *Lexi Lander, West Monona, Jr; Megan Nichols, West Monona, Jr; Kylie Henschen, West Monona, Sr; Sam Burkhart, Westwood, Sr; *Katelyn Martian, Westwood, Sr; Andee Martin, Westwood, Sr; Brenna Pike, Westwood, Sr; Sally Gallagher, Woodbury Central, Sr; Emma DeStigter, Woodbury Central, So
*unanimous selection
Second-Team
Delaney Iseminger, Kingsley-Pierson, So; Haley Williams, Lawton-Bronson, Jr; Makenzie Smith, MVAOCOU, Jr; Halle Hemer, OABCIG, Jr; Kennedy Mason, Ridge View, Sr; Makayla Kolpin, Ridge View, So; Addison Schmidt, Ridge View, Fr; Kaylee Knaack, River Valley, Jr; Mallory McCall, West Monona, So; Macie McCall, West Monona, Sr; Katie Crawford, Westwood, Jr; Kallie Stanfield, Westwood, Sr; Emma Persons, Woodbury Central, Sr; Sidnie Graff, Woodbury Central, Sr; Lindsie Graff, Woodbury Central, So
Hononrable Mention
Kenedee Bubke, MVAOCOU, Jr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.