MVAOCOU seniors Zak Scott, Aaron Michael, and Ely Fundermann all earned First-Team Western Valley Conference honors for their performance during the 2019 baseball season.
Scott had an outstanding season at the plate as he had a batting average of .471 with 33 hits, 16 RBIs, and only struck out three times. He also hade 17 stolen bases.
On the pitching mound, Scott had a perfect 9-0 record in 64 innings pitched. He had an ERA of 1.31, had 92 strikeouts, and walked 13.
Michael also had a strong season on the mound as he had a record of 8-3 with 62-1/3 innings pitched. He had an ERA of 1.24, walked 19 batters, and led the Rams in strikeouts with 97.
At the plate, Michael had a batting average of .318. He collected 21 hits, scored 17 runs, and had 17 RBIs.
Fundermann led the Rams in runs scored (34) and stolen bases with 32. He had 24 hits with a batting average of .353. He also had 16 RBIs. Defensively, he was the leader in the Rams outfield.
These three players were also named to the 2019 All-District Team in Class 2A by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. Scott was named first-team utility and Michael was a first-team pitcher. Fundermann was named to the second-team outfielder.
The Rams had two players selected for second-team – senior Haden Kuhl and sophomore Brady Seuntjens.
Kuhl was the anchor for the Rams infield at first base. In the box, he had a batting average of .218 with 12 hits, 14 runs, five RBIs, and eight stolen bases.
Seuntjens had a batting average of .260 with 13 hits and four RBIs. He also scored 12 runs. He was the Rams relief pitcher and played second base.
Cameron Boyle was named all-conference honorable mention. Boyle controlled things from behind home plate for the Rams from his catcher’s position. He also hit .210 and had 13 hits and 14 RBIs.
The Rams were the 2019 regular season champs and the tournament runner-ups. MVAOCOU will be young next year as seven players from its starting line-up were seniors.
2019 Western Valley
Conference Baseball
Teams Standings
*MVAOCOU........................14-2
^Kingsley-Pierson ............12-4
Woodbury Central ............12-4
OABCIG .............................11-5
Lawton-Bronson ...............10-6
West Monona.................... 5-11
Westwood ..........................4-12
Ridge View.......................... 3-13
River Valley........................ 1-15
*Regular Season Champions
^Tournament Champions
First-Team
Zak Scott, Sr, MVAOCOU; Aaron Michael, Sr, MVAOCOU; Ely Fundermann, Sr, MVAOCOU; Kyler Krieg, Sr, Kingsley-Pierson; Damon Schmid, Fr, Kingsley-Pierson; Jessen Reinking, Sr, Kingsley-Pierson; Nathan Keck, Sr, Kingsley-Pierson; Kaleb Bleil, Fr, Woodbury Central; Carter Bleil, Fr, Woodbury Central; Jakob Schultz, Jr, Woodbury Central; Ethan Mortensen, Sr, OABCIG;
Jacob Cowlham, Sr, OABCIG; Luke Oleson, Jr, Lawton-Bronson; Connor Smith, So, Lawton-Bronson; Brandon Kron, Fr, Lawton-Bronson; Dylan Collison, Sr, West Monona; Sam Miller, Jr, Westwood; Austin Degen, Sr, Ridge View
2nd-Team
Trey Goettsch, Sr, River Valley; Preston Gill, So, OABCIG; Haden Kuhl, Sr, MVAOCOU; Brady Seuntjens, So, MVAOCOU; Boe Harvey, So, Kingsley-Pierson; Matthew Christopherson, Jr, Kingsley-Pierson; Jackson Howe, Fr, Kingsley-Pierson; Matt Carney, Jr, Woodbury Central; Ryan Jaacks, Jr, Woodbury Central; Seth Even, Jr, Woodbury Central; Kaden Ladwig, Sr, OABCIG; Matt Peters, Fr, Lawton-Bronson; Hayden Dahlhauser, So, Lawton-Bronson; Logan Fiege, Jr, West Monona; Keagan Holverson, Jr, West Monona; Jaxon Lutt, Sr, Westwood; Ben Brekke, Jr, Westwood; Logan Gross, Jr, Ridge View
Hononrable Mention
Cameron Boyle, MVAOCOU, Sr
