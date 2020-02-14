MVAOCOU Rams traveled to Missouri Valley to compete in their Class 1A Sectional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Freshman Kolby Scott is the only Rams wrestler to advance to the District round after he placed second at 170 lbs. Scott won his opening match with a pin over Myles Barnum of Woodbine in 56 second. He advanced to the finals with a 6-3 decision win over Jon Johnson of Missouri Valley.
Bryson Freeberg of Tri-Center then pinned Scott in 49 second in the first place match. Because Scott had beaten Johnson earlier in the day, Scott ended the tournament in second place.
Scott will compete in the District Wrestling Tournament in Mapleton on Saturday, Feb. 15, as the Rams will be hosting the District 3 meet. He enters the District meet with a record of 32-9 and will face Sterling Rodman of East Sac County.
The District meet starts at noon with the first and second place winners in each weight class advancing to the State Wrestling Tournament.
Hunter Soll fell just short of advancing to the District Tournament at 285 lbs. He won his first match with a 15-1 major decision over Alex Audesmore of Tri-Center. Logan-Magnolia’s Barrett Pitt then pinned Soll in 2:09 in the first place match. In Soll’s wrestler-back, he lost a 5-0 decision to Missouri Valley’s Connor Murray.
Soll finishes his senior season with a record of 14-8 after missing the first half the season to injury.
Cole Behrens placed fourth at 182 lbs. while six other wrestlers – Beau Weber (120), Drew Oberreuter (132), Hunter Ritter (138), Jaxson Welte (152), Caden Mehrt (160), and Hunter Dixon (195) all placed fifth.
TJ Nutt (126) and Adam Mitchell (220) placed sixth in their weight class.
As a team, MVAOCOU finished fifth in the team standings with 92 points. Logan-Magnolia won the Sectional meet and Missouri Valley was second.
MVAOCOU will return a number of wrestlers next season as the Rams only have two senior wrestlers on their roster, Hunter Soll and Hunter Ritter.
