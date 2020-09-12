The MMCRU Royals blew into Mapleton on Friday night, Sept. 4, on a 22-game losing streak and they left town with their first victory in three seasons, beating the Rams 20-16.
The Rams stubbed their toe a few more times than the Royals, and MMCRU made the MVAOCOU pay. If you look at the box score, you’ll notice the Rams once again played well. They moved the ball into the red zone all night. The mistakes piled up, though, including penalties, missed assignments, and turnovers, including a costly muffed punt on the two-yard line.
Similar to week one, the Rams never quit. After Jacob Redenius went down, Kolby Scott and Brady Seuntjens made play after play on offense and defense to give the Rams a chance.
Scott got his number called time and time again, running through tackles, caring defenders, and making sure the Rams didn’t go quietly.
Seuntjens might have made the play of the night on what looked to be a busted play. Seuntjens spun out of several tackles, turned the corner, and converted a first down on a long run of 20-plus yards. A tackle for loss when the Rams were driving late took the steam out of a potential comeback and answer.
The Rams just couldn’t make that one big play when they needed it.
KC Nicks was electric. The Royals couldn’t get their rushing game going with Eban Hicks. Once the more powerful back, Jason Kirchner, came in, the Royals found enough of a running game to keep the Rams honest. That is when Stevens, Pick, Stodden, Pepper, and Astidias got open, mostly on late downs. Once again, the Royals have reason to celebrate at midfield.
The Rams now fall to 0-2 headed into district play as they will travel to Underwood. The Royals improve to 1-1.
Ram Offensive Notes:
The Ram’s offensive line, play calling, and physical running of Scott, Seuntjens, and Redenius continued to play at a high level. Scott showed outstanding toughness and power running between the tackles on Friday night. He had 23 carries for 82 yards and consistently made three to four yard runs after getting hit at the line of scrimmage.
The Ram passing game couldn’t find consistency. The Rams came up just short on a few big plays, including a ball that went off the fingertips of Dawson Gress. Offensive Coordinator told theramcast.com before the game, “Dawson will continue to be our big play target, but the defense will definitely be keying on him going forward.” The Royals did a good job holding Gress to two catches for 16 yards.
Seuntjens continues to protect the ball when passing, only throwing the ball where his guys could catch it. He took some big hits while delivering tough balls, including an 11-yard touchdown pass to Will Forbes. Seuntjens made his biggest impact as a runner, having 90 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
Ram Defensive Notes:
The MVAOCOU linebackers were the backbone of the defense Friday night from Bill Mac Field, led by Scott with nine tackles, Kalvin Prell had eight tackles, and Gage Parr and Carsten Hadley each had two tackles.
As good as Scott was on offense, he was even better on defense. Scott racked up nine tackles, six of them solo, to accompany 2.5 tackles for loss. He closed the holes quickly and packed some punch. Scott emerged as a leader on this Rams’ team.
Thomas Sisco and Carsten Hadley have become promising newcomers for the Rams. Before the game, head coach Justin Kahl told theramcast.com in an interview, “We made some adjustments to put some quicker bodies on the line to hopefully disrupt their quarterback and their passing game.” Sisco provided just what the head coach ordered, including three tackles, two of them solo, a half sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.
The Rams were excellent on first and second down. They forced the Royals into long third and fourth downs all night. That’s where the Royals won the game. MMCRU found matchups they liked and made the Rams pay with four pass interference penalties. Royals sophomore phenom KC Nicks made big passing plays along with some huge plays with his feet. After a muffed punt at the two-yard line, the Rams forced the Royals into a 4th and 5 with the game tied at 14-14 in the fourth quarter. A Nicks scramble led to a five-yard touchdown pass to Brenin Stodden, which would prove to be to much for the Rams to overcome.
Recap
1 2 3 4 Total
Rams 0 8 6 2 16
Royals 0 8 6 0 20
Upcoming Schedule Broadcasted live on theramcast.com for free with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show:
Sept 11 @ Underwood
Sept 18 @ Missouri Valley
Sept 25 vs OABCIG
Oct 2 vs Treynor
Oct 9 @ East Sac County
Playoffs TBD
