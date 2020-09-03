Friday night’s season opener on Aug. 28 didn’t start the way the MVAOCOU Rams wanted it to. The final score, 42-20, didn’t say what the Rams were hoping for either. All that aside, the Rams have a lot of positives to build on going into week two. It was clear the players have bought into new offensive and defensive systems and believe in first year head coach Justin Kahl and staff. Of course, there’s no moral victories, but the Rams can proudly say they showed a lot of heart and resolve in Friday night’s loss to 2019 playoff qualifier Westwood.
The opening kick went only 10 yards. The Rams did not win much of the field position battle in the first quarter and Westwood made them pay, going up 14-0 with a couple Jackson Dewald touchdowns. Hunter McFarland added a touchdown of his own early in the second quarter, and it seemed like the game might be slipping away. But the Rams dug in. They responded with a long touchdown drive, followed up by a tough defensive stand, to go to the locker room trailing 21-8 with tons of momentum on their side.
The third quarter was dominated by the Rams offense statistically, but the Rebels won on the scoreboard. The Rams possessed the ball more, the offensive line was getting a push, the defense made huge stops, but the Rebels cashed in on two big turnovers, including a stripped ball in a stood-up pile by Jackson Dewald that was taken back for a long 56 yard return for a Rebel touchdown.
The Rams could have quit, but the players kept playing, the coaches kept coaching, and the Rams showed their heart while scoring two more times on a Jacob Redenius touchdown run and a Brady Seuntjens touchdown pass to Dawson Gress. Dawson Gress led the Rams with four catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while Ben Schram and Will Forbes each grabbed reception.
Offensive Notes:
The offensive line was a pleasant surprise. A young and inexperienced group led by sophomore Cole Behrens showed some great push, especially as the game wore on. Running backs Kolby Scott and Jacob Redenius were able to use blocks and run hard downhill to get two to five yards consistently. Redenius ended up with 66 yards and a 4.7 average. Scott had 59 yards for a 3.7 average. Gress, Schram, and Forbes showed an ability to get open. Give a lot of credit to the mastermind of the offensive, Andy Tirevold. He called a great game. As he mentioned in his pregame interview with theramcast.com, coach Tirevold put his players in a position to be successful. The Rams finished with just under 300 yards of total offensive. That doesn’t even account for eight offsides penalties committed by the Rebels.
Finally, Brady Seuntjens showed he can be a leader. Seuntjens bought time for his receivers to get open especially on the touchdown pass to Gress where he was flushed from the pocket. He stepped up to make passes several times knowing he would be hit. Seuntjens threw passes where only his guys could catch them. He ended 6 of 15 passing with two touchdowns. Maybe my biggest observation, Seuntjens broke tackles and turned the corner a few times showing his improvement in strength and speed.
Defenive Notes:
The Rebels scored 42 points, so let’s give the 2019 Class A playoff qualifiers some credit. Jackson Dewald was a load to tackle. He showed power and speed, and it took a herd of Rams to bring him down, finishing with 223 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Jayden McFarland wasn’t much easier to bring down, finishing with 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, there were stints in the game where the Rams kept the Rebels bottled up. The Ram defense blew assignments at times, but give the coaching staff credit for coming out with a great scheme. Whenever the Rebels would strike, the Rams seemed to find an answer, anchored by Behrens up front who had five tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. Ram linebackers played physically, led by Scott making six tackles with Kalvin Prell adding five himself.
A slow start and four turnovers, including a 56 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, proved to be too much to overcome for the Rams. The Rams didn’t quit, outscoring the Rebels in the second quarter 8-7 and fourth quarter 12-7, bringing a lot of momentum into this week’s matchup vs MMCRU.
Recap
1 2 3 4 Total
Rams 0 8 0 12 20
Rebels 14 7 14 7 42
Upcoming Schedule Broadcasted live on theramcast.com for free with a 6:30 p.m. pregame show:
Sept 4 vs MMCRU
Sept 11 @ Underwood
Sept 18 @ Missouri Valley
Sept 25 vs OABCIG
Oct 2 vs Treynor
Oct 9 @ East Sac County
