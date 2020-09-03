MVAOCOU volleyball team traveled to Council Bluffs to kick off their 2020 season on Aug. 27. Normally, the Rams would have faced four teams, but this year MVAOCOU only played TrI-Center and Glenwood.
The Rams dropped the first game of the night to Tri-Center, 25-12 and 25-5, and fell to Glenwood, 25-7 and 25-15.
Emily Kovarna had three kills and three digs on the night. Emily Trucke had three kills against Glenwood and four digs against Tri-Center.
Anna Heck had five assists on the night while Ashlyn Blake had three and Keely Kuhlmann had two. Kuhlmann also had four digs.
The Rams opened Western Valley Conference action on Tuesday as they faced Woodbury Central. They have a busy week as they will play in a quadrangular in Onawa on Thursday and in the Sioux City North tournament on Saturday.
(0) comments
