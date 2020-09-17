The Rams made a long trip north to compete at the Sibley Invitational on Sept. 8.
Hannah O’Connell led the Rams as she place 17th in the girls race with a time of 22:22.53.
Katie Brenner got her first cross country experience. She placed 55th with a time of 26:36.87.
Lauren McMillen also competed for the Lady Rams. She had a time of 28:20.60 to place 62nd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer and Bria Wasmund finished first and second to take the top honors at their home meet. Sibley-Ocheyedan also won the girls team title with 40 points.
Freshman Jayden Meyer ran a time of 21:46.54 to finish 51st in the boys field. Ethan Reed wasn’t to far back as he placed 56th with a time of 22:19.79.
Chaz Blake (26:15.29), Cameric Hamman (27:24.88), and James Weaver (28:57.51) rounded out the MVAOCOU boys team.
The Rams finished 13th in the team standings.
Western Christian won the boys team title followed by Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley. Sheldon’s Brendan Cain won the boys individual title with a time of 16:22.24.
MVAOCOU’s meet at Holstein on Sept. 12 was canceled due to the course conditions.
The Rams competed at Meadows Country Club on Sept. 15. Look in next week’s Mapleton Press for meet results. MVAOCOU will host their home cross country meet on Thursday, Sept. 24, in Mapleton. The meet starts at 4:30 p.m. at the high school athletic complex.
