Rams start WVC basketball tournament action

MVAOCOU Boys 31
OA-BCIG 34
Jan. 31
OA-BCIG led MVAOCOU by three-points at halftime on Jan. 31 in the first round of the WVC tournament. The Falcons held on to that three-point lead for a 34-31 win.
MVAOCOU Girls 35
River Valley 34
Jan. 30
It was a low-scoring game as the Lady Rams hosted River Valley in a WVC tournament game on Jan. 30. River Valley led by two (13-11) at the halftime break, but MVAOCOU scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to get the 35-34 win.
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 19 points. She also had two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Avery Ehlers had five points, and Reese Petersen finished with four. Each had three steals.
Emily Trucke had a team-high five rebounds, and Cadence Koenings had two blocks.
MVAOCOU Girls 34
Siouxland Christian 64
Jan. 28
MVAOCOU traveled to Sioux City to face Siouxland Christian in their final regular season conference game on Jan. 28. After the Rams trailed by two-points at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles used a big second quarter to get the 64-34 win.
Ashlyn Blake was the leading scoring with 19 points, while Anna Heck had five points and Reese Petersen had four.
Cadence Koenigs and Emily Trucke each had three rebounds. Trucke and Petersen each had two steals.
MVAOCOU Boys 37
Cherokee, Washington 76
Jan. 27
The MVAOCOU boys traveled to Cherokee for a non-conference game on Jan. 27. Cherokee was too much for the Rams as they got the 76-37 victory.
MVAOCOU Girls 54
East Sac 62
Jan. 25
MVAOCOU girls rallied back against East Sac to force overtime on Jan. 25.
The Rams trailed 29-16 at halftime, but scored 36 points in the second half to tie the game at 52-52 at the end of regulation. In overtime, MVAOCOU was held to just two points as they fell 62-54 in a non-conference game against East Sac.
Two players scored in double figures for the Rams. Ashlyn Blake had 27 points and Reese Petersen had 13 points.
On the boards, Emily Trucke had five rebounds and Cheslee Yockey had four. Blake had three steals.
MVAOCOU Girls 31
Westwood 64
Jan. 24
The Lady Rams lost to a tough Westwood, 64-31, on Jan. 24.
Ashlyn Blake had 20 points, four rebounds, and two steals in the loss. Reese Petersen had six points and three rebounds.
