By Jenna Comes
The MVAOCOU cross country team traveled to Logan on Sept. 1 as they competed in the Logan-Magnolia meet.
Hannah O’Connell was the lone medalist for the Rams as she placed 19th in the girls field. She ran a time of 21:23.31.
Head cross country coach Gaige Gill said O’Connell ran each mile faster and ran 1:40 faster than last year.
Lauren McMillen was the other runner in the field for the Lady Rams. McMillen had a time of 27:37.22 to finish 77th.
Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia won her home meet with a time of 18:41.11. Bishop Heelan won the girls team title with just 32 points as they had six girls finish in the top 20.
Freshman Jayden Meyer led the MVAOCOU boys in his first bit of cross country experience. Meyer placed 32nd overall with a time of 19:10.95.
Coach Gill said Ethan Reed improved on his time from 2019 as he had a time of 21:34.45 to finish 67th.
Also competing for the MVAOCOU boys were Cameric Hamman (24:57.52), Chaz Blake (27:20.14), and James Weaver (29:28.29).
“To improve on times from last year or to run any decent times early in the season will be quite the accomplishment as we are training through the meets,” Gill said. “Our kids have been working extremely hard, and we are not going to be fresh for a race until conference.”
Senior Brett McGee of Tri-Center on the boys individual title with a time of 15:52.07.
The Rams placed 10th in the overall boys team standings with 298 points. IKM-Manning won the boys team title as they won the tie-breaker against Missouri Valley. Both teams scored 76 points.
In the junior high race, Gill said Kael Hamman improved his time from 2019 as he placed third in the race with a time of 10:20.62.
Three junior high runners: Olivia Beeson, Renee Oberruter, and Joey Koithan all got their first bit of cross country experience.
Joey Koithan had a time of 12:48.45 to place 34th.
In the girls field, Olivia Beeson finished 18th with a time of 12:09.29 and Renee Oberruter finished 27th in 12:43.52.
The Rams will compete on Saturday, Sept. 12, at a big meet in Holstein.
