MVAOCOU 0
OA-BCIG 13
June 15
The Rams hit the road to start the 2020 season as they traveled to Ida Grove to face OA-BCIG on June 15.
MVAOCOU had just one hit as they fell to the Falcons, 13-0.
Dylan Blake had the only hit of the game.
Brady Seuntjens and Kolby Scott split time on the mound for the Rams. Together they gave up five hits, 13 runs (two earned), walked eight, and struck out nine.
Copper Dejean recorded four hits and six RBIs for the Falcons while throwing a one-hitter on the mound.
MVAOCOU 3
Ridge View 2
June 19
MVAOCOU didn’t waste anytime getting on the scoreboard against Ridge View on June 19. The Rams scored a run in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Ridge View scored two runs in the bottom of the five to take a 2-1 lead.
The Rams rallied in the sixth to score two run take the lead back (3-2) and held on for the win.
Kolby Scott led the Rams at the plate with two hits and two RBIs. Brady Seuntjens, Dylan Blake, and Blake Paulsen each collected a hit in the win. Paulsen also had a RBI.
On the hill for the Rams, Seuntjens pitched six innings striking out nine. He allowed just one hit, two runs (one earned), and walked five. Scott closed out the game.
