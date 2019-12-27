The Rams played one final game of 2019 as they hosted Woodbury Central on Dec. 17.
In the girls game, Woodbury Central got a 61-35 win over MVAOCOU.
In the boys contest, MVAOCOU trailed by one-point at halftime. The Rams outscored the Wildcats, 45-24, in the second half to get a 63-43 victory.
MVAOCOU boys have a record of 2-4 record, and the girls have a record of 2-5 heading into the winter break. They will start 2019 on the road, traveling to South Central Calhoun on Jan. 6 and to Alta-Aurelia on Jan. 7.
