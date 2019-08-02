MVAOCOU 7
Unity Christian 4
July 8
MVAOCOU opened the Regional Softball Tournament with a 7-4 win over Unity Christian on July 8.
The Rams started the game off strong by scoring five runs in the first inning. MVAOCOU added two runs in the fifth to hold on for the win.
Kenedee Bubke led the Rams at the plate with two hits. MVAOCOU had five hits in the game as MaKia Smith, Shelby Davis, and Cheslee Yockey each collected a hit.
Bubke also got the win in the circle, working all seven innings. She allowed seven hits, walked one, and had five strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 1
Alta-Aurelia 12
July 10
The Rams scored one run in the first inning, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia scored 12 runs on 16 hits to get a 12-1 victory in the Regional Quarterfinals on July 10.
Alta-Aurelia went on beat Woodbury Central and West Sioux to advance to the State Softball Tournament.
MVAOCOU ends their season with a record of 8-25. They will return everyone next season since they have no seniors on the roster.
