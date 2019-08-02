MVAOCOU 3
OA-BCIG 2
July 1
MVAOCOU scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as they beat OA-BCIG, 3-2, to advance to the Western Valley Conference Tournament championship game.
The Rams scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning to make it 2-1 in favor of MVAOCOU. The Falcons scored again in the top of the seventh, but the Rams rallied to scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Ely Fundermann had two hits in the win, and Blake Paulsen drove in two of the Rams’ three runs. Aaron Michael also collected a hit and an RBI.
On the mound, Brady Seuntjens pitched six innings getting 10 strikeouts, allowing three hits, one run, and walking two. Michael closed out the game, allowing one hit, one run, walked three, and struck out two.
MVAOCOU 3
Kingsley-Pierson 7
July 2
Kingsley-Pierson scored two runs in first inning and didn’t slow down as they got a 7-3 victory over MVAOCOU to win the WVC Tournament championship.
It was the second time in five days the two teams faced each other as MVAOCOU won 1-0 on June 28 to win the regular season title.
MVAOCOU was limited to just three hits as Zak Scott, Haden Kuhl, and Brady Seuntjens each had a hit.
Aaron Michael started the game on the mound. He allowed three hits, three runs (one earned), walked one, and had five strikeouts. Ben Schram and Ely Fundermann finished the game on the mound, combined they allowed three hits, four runs (three earned), and walked three.
The Rams closed out the regular season on July 8, hosting Boyer Valley, then they traveled to Whiting on July 9.
MVAOCOU received a first round bye in the postseason tournament and will face the winner of Alta-Aurelia/Cherokee, Washington game in the district semi-finals on Tuesday, July 16, in Hinton at 5 p.m.
