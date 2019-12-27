MVAOCOU vs.
Cherokee, Washington and MOC-Floyd Valley
Dec. 3
The Rams opened the 2019-2020 wrestling season against Cherokee, Washington and MOC-Floyd Valley on Dec. 3. MVAOCOU fell to Cherokee, Washington 66-12 and lost a close 45-30 match to MOC-Floyd Valley.
Kolby Scott and Adam Mitchell were double winners for the Rams.
At 182 lbs., Scott pinned Sean Cronin of Cherokee in 4:55, and he pinned Carson De Young of MOC-Floyd Valley in 3:02.
After winning by forfeit against Cherokee, Mitchell pinned David Martinez of MOC-Floyd Valley in 3:56 at 285 lbs.
Carsten Hadley (160 lbs.) also picked up a win on opening night as he pinned MOC-Floyd Valley in 1:48.
TJ Nutt (132 lbs.) and Drew Oberreuter (138) won by forfeit against MOC-Floyd Valley.
MVAOCOU vs. Ridge View and OABCIG
Dec. 5
MVAOCOU collected their first win of the season as they opened the Western Valley Conference schedule on Dec. 5. The Rams beat OABCIG, 41-36, but fell to Ridge View, 65-12.
Beau Weber started things off for the Rams against OABCIG as he pinned Beau Weber in 4:59. At 182 lbs., Kolby Scott won by technical fall (16-1) over Gavin Parks in 3:12.
Five Rams – Drew Oberreuter (132); TJ Nutt (138); Will Barber (152); Carsten Hadley (160) and Adam Mitchell (285) – all won by forfeit.
The Rams’ two wins against Ridge View were by forfeit as Drew Oberreuter (138) and Kolby Scott (182) collected wins.
MVAOCOU at
Blackhawk Duals
Dec. 6
The Rams faced some tough competition as they competed in the Blackhawk Duals in Hinton on Dec. 6. MVAOCOU fell to Cherokee, Washington (60-18), Hinton (47-25), LeMars (75-4), West Lyon (81-0), and Sioux City North (60-24).
All three Rams wins against Cherokee (Kolby Scott-182 lbs., Cole Behrens-195 lbs., and Adam Mitchell-285) were by forfeit.
The Rams picked up five wins against Hinton starting at 220 lbs. as Cole Behrens pinned Garrett Divis in 3:48. Drew Oberreuter at 132 lbs. also won by pin as he pinned Dylan Hartman in 4:41.
At 170 lbs., Ryan Allen won an 11-6 decision over Isaac Richter. Kolby Scott won a 12-4 major decision over Tristan Lundy at 182 lbs. Adam Mitchell (285 lbs.) won by forfeit.
Scott got the Rams’ only victory against LeMars as he won a 16-5 major decision over Riley Sadoski.
Against Sioux City North, Ryan Allen pinned David Venegas in 1:01. Hunter Ritter (145 lbs.), Cole Behrens (195 lbs.), and Kolby Scott (182 lbs.) won by forfeit.
The Rams will face Westwood and Exira-EHK in a triangular on Dec. 12 before they host the MVAOCOU Kingsbury Invitational on Friday, Dec. 13, in Mapleton starting at 4:30 p.m.
