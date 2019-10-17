Injuries and illness left the MVAOCOU Rams in dire straits from a personnel standpoint Friday night in the team’s game against the Cherokee, Washington Braves in a road game in Cherokee.
The Rams opening drive started on their own 8-yard line and ended on the 10-yard, then a punt that netted 5 yards, gave the Braves the ball on the Rams’ 15-yard line. A 14-yard pass made it first and goal at the 1-yard line, then Cherokee’s Cael Wood scored on a 1-yard run to put the Braves on top. An extra point kick made it 7-0.
Poor field position was the theme on the Rams second possession as they started their drive at the 13. A high snap over quarterback Kolby Scott’s head on the second play from scrimmage backed the Rams up to the 5-yard line, then two plays later, the Rams punted the ball away that the Braves returned to the Rams 28.
The Rams got a break on the Braves good field position when the Rams recovered a fumble to take the ball back at their 24, but the elation was short-lived as the Braves intercepted a pass that gave them the ball back in Rams territory.
The Rams defense stood tall and forced Cherokee to turn the ball over on downs after a high snap over the quarterback’s head that was followed by an incomplete pass on fourth down.
The two teams exchanged punts, then the Rams turned the ball over on downs at the Cherokee 40-yard line just before the end of the first quarter.
Two plays into the second quarter, Cherokee scored on a 40-yard pass from Alex Paulsrud to Ryan Hurd. The two-point conversion run made it 15-0.
The Rams offense continued to be stymied in the period as Cherokee scored two more touchdowns before the halftime break to go up 30-0. Cherokee added two more touchdowns in the second half to win the game 44-0.
Rams offensive stats for the game were not available at press time, but reporter’s notes put the offensive tally at under 100 yards.
Defensively, the fames were Kalvin Press with 7 tackles, Drew Gothier and Brady Seuntjens with 5 tackles each, Justice McCartney with 4.5 tackles, and Ben Schram and Kolby Scott with 3 tackles each. Carsten Hadley and Kalvin Prell each had fumble recoveries for the Rams.
MVAOCOU (0-3/1-6) returns to Mapleton Friday night for their final home game of the season to take on District 9 leader Treynor (3-0/7-0). Kick off is at 7 p.m.
1 2 3 4 F
MVAOCOU 0 0 0 0 0
C, W 7 23 7 7 44
Class 1A District 9
District Overall
W L W L
Treynor 3 0 7 0
Underwood 2 1 6 1
Missouri Valley 2 1 4 3
Cherokee, Wash. 1 2 2 5
East Sac County 1 2 2 5
MVAOCOU 0 3 1 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.