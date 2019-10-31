The MVAOCOU volleyball season came to an end Monday night, Oct. 28, as the team fell to East Sac County in the quarterfinal round of the Regional Tournament.
East Sac won the match in three sets, 25-13, 25-11, 25-18.
The Rams finish the 2019 season with a record of 0-29 and graduate four seniors, Sydney Fundermann, Avery Ehlers, Abbi Boysen, and Ellen Mallory.
