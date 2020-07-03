By Jenna Comes
MVAOCOU 1
River Valley 7
June 22
The Rams traveled to Correctionville on June 22 to face River Valley in their first of three road games of the week. River Valley scored in four different innings as they got the 7-1 victory. MVAOCOU’s lone run came in the fourth innings.
MVAOCOU was held to just three hits on the night as Brady Seuntjens, Dylan Blake, and Kolby Scott each had a hit.
The Rams committed six errors in the loss. Ben Schram took the loss of the Rams on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowed four hits, six runs (two earned), and struck out seven. Ethan Kuhlmann and Carsten Hadley pitched the other two innings.
MVAOCOU 3
Westwood 5
June 25
Westwood scored all five of their runs in the second inning as they beat MVAOCOU, 5-3, on June 25. The Rams scored two runs in the top of half of the first inning and added one more in the third, but couldn’t catch up.
Ben Schram had an RBI double in the loss. Ethan Kuhlmann had one hit and an RBI. Dylan Blake also recorded a hit.
Brady Seuntjens pitched 4.2 innings for the Rams as he allowed three hits, five runs (three earned), and struck out two. Kolby Scott finished the game. He allowed one hit and had three strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 0
Denison-Schleswig 14
June 26
Denison-Schleswig scored 14 runs on eight hits as they beat MVAOCOU 14-0 on June 26.
The Rams managed just two hits as Brady Seuntjens and Gage Parr each had a hit apiece.
Four different Rams saw action on the mound. They allowed eight hits, 14 runs (13 earned), walked seven, and had two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.