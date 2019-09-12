By Jenna Comes
The MVAOCOU cross country team traveled to Logan for their first meet of the 2019 season on Sept. 3.
The Rams had two runners place in the top 20 in the high school boys race.
Senior Dylan Blake had a time of 16:36.91 to finish second overall. Bennett Heisterkamp of St. Albert won the individual title with a time of 15:27.09.
Weston Beeson also placed in the top 20, finishing 12th with a time of 17:29.83.
The MVAOCOU boys finished eighth in the title standings. Others competing for the Rams were Ethan Gray (58th, 20:14.59), Camric Hamann (76th, 21:56.92), Ethan Reed (88th, 23:04.34), James Weaver (99th, 26:40.82), and Hunter Ritter (108th, 30:15.51).
Tri-Center won the boys team title with 50 points, followed by Denison-Schleswig (85) and IKM-Manning (89).
For the MVAOCOU girls, Hannah O’Connell and Lexi Weber led the team as they finished 31st and 32nd. O’Connell had a time of 23:04.44 and Weber ran 23:21.72. Cameron Brenner was a couple places behind them as she ran a 23:59.12 to place 40th.
Also competing for the Lady Rams were Zoey Jessen (89th, 30:54.47), Emily Trucke (97th, 33:28.19), and Maggie Hoskins (101st, 34:54.95).
The girls finished seventh in the team standings. Logan-Magnolia won their home meet with 37 points with four runners in the top 10.
The Rams also had a junior high runner place in the top 10. Kael Hamann placed eighth in the boys race with a time of 10:59.15.
Coach Berkenpas and Coach Dose said they are very happy with the runners’ efforts for the first meet of the season and look forward to seeing each runner improve their times.
The Rams will compete next in Holstein on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. This a big meet that features hundreds of runners from northwest Iowa.
