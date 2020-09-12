MVAOCOU started their Western Valley Conference schedule on Sept. 1 as they traveled to Moville to face Woodbury Central. The first two sets were close as the Wildcats won 30-28 and 26-24. They also won the third 25-15 to get the 3-0 victory.
Ashley Rosener led the Rams with six kills on the night, while Ashlyn Blake had four, Emily Trucke had three, and Emily Kovarna and Anna Heck had two apiece.
Keely Kehlmann recorded eight assists. Heck and Kendra Creese each had three.
The Rams defense collected 39 digs, led by Blake with eight, Kovarna and Heck had seven, and Rachel Allen had six. Rosener also had two solo blocks.
Kovarna had a strong game at the serving line as she was 15 of 16 with eight aces.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Rams traveled to Onawa for a quadrangular.
MVAOCOU lost all three of the games, falling to West Monona 21-16, 21-15; Missouri Valley 21-3, 21-15; and Sioux City North 21-10, 21-11.
The Rams finished their busy week at the Sioux City North tournament on Saturday, Sept. 5. See a complete recap from the tournament in next week’s Mapleton Press.
