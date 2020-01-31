MVAOCOU Girls 75
Riverside, Oakland 25
Jan. 20
The Lady Rams started their week with a 75-25 victory over Riverside, Oakland on Jan. 20.
Ashlyn Blake led all scores with 28 points, followed by Reese Petersen, who had 13 points, and Anna Heck with 12 points off the bench.
Cheslee Yockey led the Rams defense with five rebounds and three steals.
MVAOCOU had 20 steals as a team against Riverside as Ashley Rosener had four and MaKia Smith had three.
MVAOCOU Boys 55
Siouxland Christian 70
Jan. 20
The MVAOCOU boys traveled to Sioux City on Jan. 20 to face Siouxland Christian in their first of four games in six days.
MVAOCOU trailed by just three points, 29-26, at halftime. The Eagles outscored the Rams 17-5 in the third quarter on their way to collecting a 70-55 win.
Drew Gothier led three Rams in double figures as he scored 17 points. He was two for two at the three-point line and five of six from the free throw line. Dylan Blake had 16 points and four rebounds, and Chase Pester finished with 13 points and three rebounds. Jamison Thies had eight points.
Kolby Nutt collected three steals and had three assists.
MVAOCOU Girls 50
Lawton-Bronson 63
Jan. 21
Lawton-Bronson used a strong second-half to beat MVAOCOU, 63-50, on Jan. 21. It was the Lady Rams who held a one-point led at halftime, 27-26, but the Eagles scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Three players finished in double figures. Ashlyn Blake and Anna Heck each had 15 points and Reese Petersen had 14 points.
Blake had an all-around strong game as she had six rebounds, three assists, and four steals to go with her 15 points.
Petersen and Emily Trucke each had four rebounds.
MVAOCOU Boys 51
Lawton-Bronson 59
Jan. 21
MVAOCOU led 13-4 at the end of the first quarter against Lawton-Bronson on Jan. 21. The game was tied at halftime, 26-26, the Rams couldn’t hold off the Eagles as they got 59-51 victory.
Four Rams scored in double figures. Dylan Blake had 14 points, Drew Gothier had 12 points, and Jamison Thies and Chase Pester each had 10 points.
The Rams had 21 rebounds as a team as Gothier and Kolby Nutt each had seven rebounds.
MVAOCOU Girls 31
Westwood 64
Jan. 24
The Lady Rams lost to a tough Westwood, 64-31, on Jan. 24.
MVAOCOU Boys 49
Westwood 31
Jan. 25
Jamison Thies and Chase Pester each scored 12 points as the Rams got back into the win column as the beat Westwood, 49-31, on Jan. 24.
After only leading by one at the end of the first quarter, MVAOCOU outscored the Rebels 14-4 in the second to help them get the win.
Dylan Blake knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 10 points. Drew Gothier had nine points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Pester had six rebounds and three blocks to go with his 12 points.
MVAOCOU Girls 54
East Sac 62
Jan. 25
MVAOCOU girls rallied back against East Sac to focus overtime on Jan. 25.
The Rams trailed 29-16 at halftime, but score 36 points in the second half to tie the game at 52-52 at the end of regulation.
In overtime, MVAOCOU was held to just two points as they fell 62-54 in a non-conference game against East Sac.
MVAOCOU Boys 45
East Sac 68
Jan. 25
MVAOCOU concluded their busy week by traveling to Sac City to play East Sac in a non-conference game. East Sac jumped out to an early lead and didn’t slow down as they got the 68-45 win.
The Rams traveled to Cherokee on Jan. 27 before starting the Western Valley Conference basketball tournament on Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.