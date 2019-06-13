MVAOCOU 3
Lawton-Bronson 2
June 3
MVAOCOU scored all three of their runs in the third inning as they beat Lawton-Bronson, 3-2, on June 3.
Aaron Michael struck out 11 Eagles batters in the win, allowed four hits, and walked one.
Zak Scott led the Rams at the plate with two hits and an RBI. Cameron Boyle had two RBIs with his double. Ely Fundermann, Brecken Hayes, and Brady Seuntjens also recorded a hit.
MVAOCOU 8
Westwood 0
June 5
Zak Scott pitched a one-hitter as MVAOCOU beat Westwood, 8-0, on June 5. He also had five strikeouts in his seven innings of work.
The Rams got on the scoreboard early as they scored five runs in the second inning. Six different players Ely Funderman, Aaron Michael, Zak Scott, Brecken Hayes, Blake Paulsen, and Brady Seuntjens all collected a hit.
Michael and Scott each had two RBIs.
The Rams were aggressive on the bases as they had seven stolen bases as a team, led by Fundermann and Scott, who each had two.
MVAOCOU 2
Kingsley-Pierson 0
June 7
The Rams scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and pushed across one more in the sixth to get a 2-0 victory over Kingsley-Pierson on June 7.
Hits were hard to come by as each team was limited to just four hits. Zak Scott, Brecken Hayes, Blake Paulsen, and Brady Seuntjens were able to get a hit. Dylan Marshall had an RBI as his hit scored a run for the Rams.
Aaron Michael went the distance on the mound, allowing just four hits and no runs, while getting five strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.