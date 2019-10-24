The MVAOCOU volleyball team started their final week of the regular season by hosting Boyer Valley in a non-conference game on Oct. 14. After dropping the first set, 25-14, the Rams battled back to make the second game close before falling 25-21. Boyer Valley collected the victory as they won the third set, 25-16.
On the following night, Oct. 15, the Rams traveled to Kingsley. MVAOCOU fell to Kingsley-Pierson in three sets, 25-16, 25-10, and 25-18.
The Rams closed out their regular season and Western Valley Conference schedule on Oct. 17 by hosting Lawton-Bronson. Lawton-Bronson won the opening set, 25-9. MVAOCOU made it close in sets two and three, but lost 25-19 and 25-21.
Regional action will start on Monday, Oct. 28, for the Rams as they travel to Lake View. They will face East Sac County in the regional quarterfinals at 7 p.m.
