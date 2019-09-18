A stout West Monona Spartan defense kept the MVAOCOU Rams offense out of the end zone during Friday night’s Homecoming game on Bill Mac Field in Mapleton. The Rams put their 6 points on the board on the back of a kickoff return touchdown by Dawson Hamman in the first quarter with the Rams down 8-0 to the Spartans.
Hamman fielded the kickoff at the Rams 25-yard line and ran up the middle of the field and was almost tackled by two Spartans when he spun out of the grasp of the Spartans’ grip and broke to the outside. Hamman got past the Spartan defenders and ran down the right sideline in front of the Rams bench and into the end zone with Kolby Nutt and Drew Gothier providing blocking coverage for the touchdown scamper.
The Rams’ extra point run attempt failed, keeping the score 8-6 in favor of West Monona.
To open the game, the Rams defense forced the Spartans to punt after gaining 15 yards on their possession, but the Rams offense was stifled, and a high snap to the punter on fourth and 13 at the Rams 25-yard line led to a turnover on downs at the Rams 3-yard line.
It took the Spartans two tries to get into the end zone, but Casey McMinamen ran it in from 2 yards out. The 2-point conversion run by Darius Gashe made it 8-0 Spartans.
After the Rams ensuing kick-off return touchdown to make it 8-6 in favor of the Spartans, West Monona put the ball back into the end zone before the end of the first quarter. West Monona’s Danny Komarek ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 14-6 with 6:55 remaining in the period, but the 2-point conversion run by McMinamen was stopped short by the Rams.
A squib kick gave the Rams the ball at their own 47-yard line, then on fourth and 4 at the Spartan 47, quarterback Brady Seuntjens connected with Nutt for an 8-yard pass to take the ball the the West Monona 39. Two rushes for a total of 5 yards moved the ball to the 34, but a Seuntjens fumble moved it back to the Spartan 38 to make it fourth and 9, and the Rams turned the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass.
The Spartans then drove the field to put 8 points on the board at the 10:36 mark of the second quarter on a McMinamen 4-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to Derrick Crawford.
On their next possession, the Rams moved the ball from their own 32-yard line to the Rams 45 before lining up to punt. The fake punt pass reception on fourth and 11 came up two-yards short, the Spartans took over on downs at their 46.
A McMinamen 46-yard scamper set up first and goal at the Rams 2-yard line, and the Spartans punched it in for six on the next play. The 2-point conversion run was good, making it 30-6 Spartans.
The Spartans defense held the Rams, forcing a punt on fourth and 9 at the Spartan 46, but Gashe returned it 24 yards to Rams 45. Five plays later, the Spartans pierced the red zone on a Gashe 39-yard reception to set up first and goal at the Rams’ 4-yard line. Three plays later, Gashe ran it in from 5-yards out. The Brady Wiggs 2-point conversion run was good to make it 38-6 with 56 seconds remaining in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Rams took over on their own 35. On third and 7, Seuntjens connected with Nutt for a 28-yard pass to give the Rams first and 10 at the Spartan 35-yard line, but the half ended on four incomplete passes.
The Spartans scored once more in the game doing so on their first possession of the second half. West Monona took over at their 31-yard line following a Rams punt, then scored following a 49-yard Danny Komarek run to the Rams’ 20, a 28-yard Kodiak Nelson run to the Rams 6, and a Brady Wiggs 6-yard touchdown run.
A West Monona holding penalty nullified the 2-point conversion run, but Nelson hauled in a pass on the next attempt to make it 46-6 with 9:17 left in the third quarter.
With that score, the 35-point continuous clock rule kicked in. The two teams exchanged possessions for the remainder of the game without putting any more points on the scoreboard.
For the game, the Rams had 126 yards of total offense. Seuntjens was 8 of 22 passing for 105 yards.
The Spartans had 436 yards of total offense with 367 yards coming on the ground. McMinamen led West Monona with 5 of 9 passing for 69 yards and 7 carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns. Wiggs had 10 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown, and Danny Komarek had 8 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown.
On defense for the Rams, Kolby Scott had 6.5 tackles; Kalvin Prell had 5 tackles; Kolby Nutt, Justice McCartney, and Drew Gothier had 3.5 tackles each; and Logan Blume and Blake Paulsen each had 3 tackles.
The Rams go on the road this week to Moville to take on the Woodbury Central in a non-district game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
1 2 3 4 F
WM 14 24 8 0 46
MVAOCOU 6 0 0 0 6
MVAOCOU Record:
1-2 / 0-0 Class 1A District 9
(0) comments
