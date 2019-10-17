It was not the MVAOCOU Rams night as the team traveled to undefeated Underwood Friday night.
Turnovers were a common theme in the first half, especially after a positive Rams play against a stout Underwood Eagles defense.
The Rams tried an onside kick to open the game, but the short kick was recovered on the Eagles 47-yard line, giving Underwood the short field. A 20-yard pass play highlighted their 53-yard touchdown drive at the 10:35 mark to go up 7-0 after the extra point kick.
The Rams ensuing first possession ended in a fumble after a nice gain on a reception by Drew Gothier, giving Underwood another short field to work with at MVAOCOU’s 42. A 28-yard pass reception by the Eagles’ Cal Savin moved the ball to the 14, then Jonathan Casson had runs of 11 yards and 3 yards to get the score. The extra point kick made it 14-0.
The Rams’ next possession ended after one play when a screen pass was intercepted by Underwood at the Rams 32. Five plays later, Underwood tacked on another seven points on a Brayden Wollen 3-yard run, followed by an extra point kick.
Things did not improve for the Rams on their next possession as Brady Seuntjens threw another interception on the second play from scrimmage. This one was a pick-six touchdown return by Wollan. The extra point kick made it 28-0 with 5:30 remaining in the first period.
The Rams were forced to punt from their own 22 on their next possession, and Underwood’s Landyn Shannon returned it to the Rams 23 for a net 1-yard punt. Underwood put another 7 points on the board on Hayden Goehring’s 22-yard touchdown run, followed by an extra point kick, to make it 35-0 with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
The Rams offense was stifled again on its next possession and was forced to punt from its own 15, and an Eagles fair catch put the ball at the Rams 43. Underwood drove the field and scored on a Joey Anderson 5-yard run as time expired. A failed extra point kick kept the score 41-0.
On the first possession of the second quarter, the Rams went four and out and were forced to punt, but Underwood fumbled the catch and Gothier recovered the ball at the MVAOCOU 46-yard line to give the Rams new life.
After two incompletions, the Rams got a long pass reception by Gothier deep into Underwood territory when he got behind two Eagles defenders, but one of the Eagles caught up with Gothier and forced a fumble that recovered by the Eagles at around the 5-yard line. On the tackle, the Rams were then flagged for a personal foul horsecollar penalty gave the Eagles first and 10 on the Eagles 20.
A run of 5 yards and two pass plays for 10 and 15 yards moved the Eagles to the 50 yard line, then the Eagles Scott Pearson broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run. The extra point kick made it 48-0 with 7:50 left in the second period.
The Rams next offensive possession moved the ball from the Rams 27 into Underwood territory on its next possession on with the assistance of a roughing the passer penalty against Underwood that nullified an interception and an offsides penalty on Underwood that moved the ball to the Underwood 47. A 2-yard Kolby Scott run moved the ball to the Underwood 45, but on the next play, Underwood’s Blake Van Tilburg picked off Seuntjen’s pass and returned it for another Underwood touchdown. The good extra point kick made it 55-0 at the 4:31 mark.
The Rams offense showed some spark again on the next possession, taking the ball at their own 35 after an out-of-bounds kickoff. On third and 13, Seuntjens connected with Kolby Nutt for a 38-yard pass to the Underwood 28-yard line. Seuntjens then hit Scott for an 18-yard pass reception to give the Rams first and goal at the 10.
Seuntjens got sacked for a 4-yard loss on the next play, then threw two incompletions before throwing a pass on fourth and 14 that was intercepted by Underwood’s Wollan at the goal line and returned 100 yards for another pick-six touchdown for Underwood with 1:07 left in the half. The extra point kick made it 62-0, which is how the half ended.
The Rams got on the board in the second half, driving the field on its first possession of the second period, which was played under the 35-point continuous clock rule.
MVAOCOU started the drive on their own 19 and got a big 17-yard reception by Nutt on fourth and 7 at the 23.
Scott then had a run of 2 yards, followed by receptions of 13 yards by Gothier and 8 yards by Nutt. An offsides penalty against Underwood on third and 5 gave MVAOCOU first down at the Eagles 24, then Seuntjens connected with Scott for a 22-yard reception to the Underwood 2-yard line. Two plays later, Logan Blume ran it in for a touchdown, then Blume scored on a two-point conversion to make it 62-8 with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
The Rams’ Scott intercepted an Eagles pass on Underwood’s ensuing possession, returning it 25 yards to the underwood 25. MVAOCOU could not capitalize on the good field position, turning the ball over on downs on three incomplete passes and a pass for no gain.
The two teams traded possessions without putting any more points on the board, making the final score 62-8.
The Rams had 184 yards of total offense in the game. Seuntjens went 14 of 27 passing for 166 yards and four interceptions. Nutt had 5 receptions for 84 yards, Gothier had four receptions for 56 yards, and Scott caught three passes for 37 yards. On the ground, Cayden Hendersen rushed nine times for 29 yards.
Underwood had 311 yards of total offense in the game with 148 passing and 163 rushing. Nick Ravlin with 11 of 14 passing for 146 yards and one touchdown. Leading the receivers was Quinn Kuck with 3 receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown, and Blake Hall with three receptions for 34 yards. On the ground, Goehring rushed six times for 37 yards and two touchdowns, and Pearson rushed twice for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Leading the Rams defense was Scott with four tackles and Landon Mohr, Nutt, and Kalvin Prell with three each.
The Rams return to Mapleton Friday night to take on Missouri Valley (3-2) at Bill Mac Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
1 2 3 4 F
MVAOCOU 0 0 8 0 8
Underwood 41 21 0 0 68
MVAO Record:
1-4 / 0-1 Class 1A District 9
