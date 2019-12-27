MVAOCOU 46
OABCIG 48
Dec. 10
After MVAOCOU led 30-12 at halftime, OABCIG battled their way back into the game to beat the Rams 48-46 on Dec. 10.
The Rams had a balanced scoring attack as Chase Pester had 10 points, while Dylan Blake, Jamison Thies, and Drew Gothier each had nine. Kolby Nutt had seven off the bench.
Gothier and Dawson Gress each had four rebounds, while Pester had four blocks.
Blake and Thies each had three assists.
MVAOCOU 43
River Valley 56
Dec. 13
Chase Pester had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while also dishing out four assists in the Rams’ 56-43 loss to River Valley on Dec. 13.
MVAOCOU trailed by five a halftime, but River Valley outscored the Rams 10-4 in the third quarter to add to their lead.
Dylan Blake also finished in double figures with 10 points. Jamison Thies finished with eight points. Drew Gothier had five rebounds.
