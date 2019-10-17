Dylan Blake finished second and Weston Beeson was fourth as the Rams competed at the Kingsley-Pierson Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 8.
Blake ran a time of 17:18.96 to place second and Beeson had a time of 18:06.22.
Will Roder of Gehlen Catholic won the boys race with a time of 16:51.47.
Also competing for the Rams were Camric Hamann (23:02.46), Ethan Reed (23:25.41), Hunter Ritter (24:45.99), and James Weaver (26:59.75).
Gehlen Catholic also won the boys team title with 30 points. MVAOCOU finished seventh in the team standings.
Hannah O’Connell was the top place finisher for the MVAOCOU girls. O’Connell had a time of 23:39.28 to place 18th. Lexi Weber placed 28th with a time of 25:01.28.
Lauren McMillen (26.47.65) and Emily Trucke (34:07.52) completed the field of the Lady Rams.
The Rams will compete at the Western Valley Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, in Holstein. On Thursday, Oct. 24, they’ll compete at the Class 2A State Qualifying Meet.
