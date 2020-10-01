The MVAOCOU cross country team got their week started as they competed at the Tri-Center meet on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Jayden Meyer led the Rams as he had the time of 20:55 to place 24th. Ethan Reed ran a time of 22:25 to finish 36th.
Cameric Hamman finished with a time of 26:19 and James Weaver finished in 33:13.
Harlan’s Trey Gross ran away with the boys individual title as he finished first in 14:50. The Harlan boys also ran away with the team title as they scored only 28 points. Missouri Valley was second with 59 points.
Lauren McMillen was the only girl to compete for the Lady Rams. She placed 41st with a time of 26:53.
Harlan’s Kaia Bieker won the girls individual title (20:28) by just eight seconds over Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer (20:36). Harlan also won the girls team title with just 20 points and had five girls place in the top 10.
On the middle school side, Cael Hamman won the boys race in 10:58.53 while Olivia Beeson was 11th in the girls race with a time of 13:04.
The Rams hosted the MVAOCOU Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 24.
For the MVAOCOU boys, Meyer and Reed placed in the top 40. Meyer finished 30th with a time of 20:52.58 and Reed was 36th in 21:17.57. Also competing for the Rams were Hamman who ran a 24:59.15, Chaz Blake (27:37.84), and Weaver (29:37.75).
Siouxland Christian won the MVAOCOU Invitational as Eric Brannon on the individual title in 17:21, and the Eagles had three runners in the top five. The Rams finished 10th in the team standings.
In the girls race, McMillen had her best finish of the season as she place 26th with a time of 26:01.86.
KP-WC won the girls team title as they had five runners finish in the top 10.
In the boys middle school race, Hamman won his second meet of the week as he won the individual boys title in 13:18.81. Teammate Joey Koithan placed 33rd in 17:45.84.
Head cross country coach Gaige Gill said their runners have been working hard and trying to hit their splits to run more consistent races.
“Ethan Reed and Lauren McMillen ran personal bests for their life. Jayden Meyer ran a season best,” Gill said. “Kael Hamman continues to get out aggressive, and he has now won two races in a row. James Weaver, Joey Koithan, and Chaz Blake also competed hard at the home meet.”
The Rams competed at the Denison-Schleswig Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.