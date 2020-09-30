The MVAOCOU cross country team competed at the Woodbury Central Invitational in Moville on Sept. 15.
Hannah O’Connell had a time of 23:14.70 to place 25th in the girls standings.
Katie Brenner ran a time of 28:55.55 to place 60th, and teammate Lauren McMillen wasn’t to far behind as she place 63rd with a 29:20.68.
The Sioux City schools dominated the girls race as Kaia Downs of East won the individual title in 20:09.20 and Elizabeth Jordan of North was second in 20:44.58. It was Sgt. Bluff-Luton who won the girls team title with 46 points followed by Heelan with 61.
For the MVAOCOU boys, Ethan Reed and Jayden Meyer finished within eight seconds of each other. Reed placed 60th in 22:16 and Meyer was 62nd in 22:24.
Cameric Hamman had a time of 25:39.95 and James Weaver ran a 32:09.36.
Senior Eric Brannon of Siouxland Christian won the boys individual title in 17:26.65. Sgt. Bluff-Luton also won the boys team title with 52 points.
In the middle school races, the Rams had a really strong showing from both the girls and boys.
Kael Hamman finished second in the boys race with a time of 10:41.91. Joey Koithan had a time of 13:34.50 to place 14th.
On the girls side, Olivia Beeson placed sixth in with a time of 12:48.01 and Renee Oberruter finished 12th in 13:07.76.
MVAOCOU will host their home cross country meet on Thursday, Sept. 24, in Mapleton. The meet starts at 4:30 p.m. at the high school athletic complex.
