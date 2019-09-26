The MVAOCOU Rams traveled to Moville Friday night to face off against Class A, District 10, Woodbury Central Wildcats in a battle on the gridiron, but came away with a 55-0 loss in the non-district game.
The Wildcats received the kickoff to open the game and started the game with good field position, returning the ball to the Rams 28-yard line, but MVAOCOU’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped the Wildcats with an incomplete pass on fourth and 6 at the Rams 10-yard line.
The Rams offense was stymied by the Wildcats and were forced to punt the ball away. Woodbury Central once again got good field position with a 15-yard punt return to the Rams 28. Four rush plays later, the Wildcats scored their first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run running back Wade Mitchell.
The Wildcats scored two more touchdowns in the quarter to go up 21-0 at the end of the period after keeping the Rams on their side of the 50 and capitalizing on good field position.
Woodbury Central scored on touchdown pass receptions of 40 yards and 34 yards to Beau Klingensmith in the quarter.
The Wildcats scored twice in the second quarter to take a 35-0 lead into halftime. Mitchell scored on a 2-yard touchdown run at the 8:47 mark and on a 5-yard run with 1:05 left.
The Wildcats continued to stymie the Rams offense in the second half while scoring 13 points in the third quarter and 7 points in the fourth. Ethan Copeland had a 45-yard touchdown reception midway through the third period and Cane Schmidt hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass with 3:05 remaining in the period. A failed extra point kick after the Schmidt touchdown made it 48-0.
The fourth quarter Wildcat touchdown came with 2:08 remaining in the game when Max McGill scored on a 2-yard run. The extra point made it 55-0 Wildcats.
The Wildcats had 420 yards offense on the night with 198 yards coming through the air and 222 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Jase Manker was 10 of 13 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns, Mitchell ran 16 times for 91 yards and three touchdowns, quarterback Dallas Kluender was one of two passing for a 9-yard touchdown, and McGill rushed 11 times for 76 yards and one touchdown.
Due to technical issues, official statistics for the Rams were not available at press time. Reporter’s notes reflect 49 yards of total offense for the Rams in the game. Kolby Nutt had a 12-yard run on a reverse in the first quarter and pass receptions of 14 yards and 25 yards in the game.
The Rams are back on the road this Friday night traveling to Underwood to take on the Underwood Eagles (4-0) in both teams’ first district game of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
1 2 3 4 F
MVAOCOU 0 0 0 0 0
WC 21 14 13 7 55
MVAOCOU Record:
1-3 / 0-0 Class 1A District 9
