Cooper DeJean, learn that name because he’s not going away anytime soon. The standout all-around athlete used his speed, power, and athleticism to lead the Falcons past the Rams Friday night, Sept. 25, 63-14.
The Falcon senior is set to take his talents to Iowa City next year. As a four-star recruit, the Hawkeyes won his services, beating out Iowa State, Nebraska, and others.
DeJean isn’t the only playmaker on Friday night for OA-BCIG. Griffin Dierson, Cameron Sharkey, Trust Wells, Kolton Knopp, and many others made huge plays in the first half. Offense, defense, special teams, filling up the water cooler, social distancing, you name it, the Falcons did it well. They move to 5-0 (3-0 in 1A District 9) while the Rams will continue to search for their first victory of the season.
Defensively, the Rams were led by Brady Seuntjens and Kolby Scott once again, finishing with six and three-and-a-half tackles a piece.
Coach Kahl told theramcast.com before the game, “I don't think anybody in the state of Iowa is going to be able to stop Cooper DeJean. I have a defensive idea that we're going to try to use on Friday night that is a little bit different from what Ridge View, Spirit Lake, and East Sac tried to do to contain Cooper. He is a very special athlete that is a game changer in every aspect of the game of football. We need to try to keep him in the pocket because once he gets outside of the pocket and starts to improvise is when he is especially dangerous.”
Coach Kahls' plan worked. The first play of the game, the Rams dropped nine and rushed two. Nobody was open. At first, DeJean stayed in the pocket for nearly 10 seconds before firing a 50-yard bomb down the field. The Falcons would score on the next play. That is how the night went defensively for the Rams.
Special teams can be a game changer. Coach Caleb Christensen told theramcast.com the plan was “not kick to Cooper.” However, a good rush forced punter Brady Seuntjens to adjust a first quarter kick at the last moment. DeJean let the ball bounce for 15 to 20 yards before picking it up sprinting to his right and the rest was history.
The Rams showed a ton of improvement in their special teams other than that. Several good returns by T.J. Nutt and a return by Justice McCartney that got to the Rams 42 yard line.
Offensively, the Rams didn’t pick up a first down until the second half. Without the services of Dawson Gress, Jacob Redenius, or newly used tailback Drew Oberrueter, the Rams used a platoon of skilled players.
Ben Schram had his best game of the season. But the Falcon defense was big, fast, strong and well coached. The Falcons defense isn’t their kryptonite. In fact, they don’t have many deficiencies.
OA-BCIG head coach Larry Allen told theramcast.com, “We have focused all year on trying to improve ourselves and worrying less about the opponent. We feel that if we keep improving each week, that good things will come our way. These guys are very unselfish, and don't seem to care who has the receptions, yards, or touchdowns, as long as the team is having success.”
That served to be true even with the Falcon backup players.
Get the broken record out and push play. The Rams don’t quit. They tied the defending 2A state champions, who are now playing in Class 1A this year, during the second half of Friday’s game.
MVAOCOU’s first touchdown of the night came when Seuntjens threw a touchdown pass to Schram. Anthony Newquist punched the second touchdown in with less than a minute to play in the game, and Brenner Jung ran in the two-point conversion to tie the second half up.
The Rams have three more chances to get in the win column. MVAOCOU will be at home against Treynor on Oct. 2 for Homecoming, finish regular season at East Sac County on Oct. 9 before the playoffs start on Oct. 16. All games broadcasted starting at 6:30 p.m. on theramcast.com.
