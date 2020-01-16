On Jan. 9, the Rams traveled to Onawa for a conference triangular against Lawton-Bronson and West Monona-Whiting.
MVAOCOU started the night with a 52-15 win over Lawton-Bronson, but fell 65-15 to West Monona-Whiting.
Against the Eagles, the Rams had two wrestlers record pins. At 145 lbs., Will Barber won by fall over Collyn Zang in 3:06, and at 160, Kolby Scott won by fall over Jakob Ruhrer in 57 seconds.
Hunter Dixon at 182 lbs. won by a 13-4 major decision over Ryan Ricke
The Rams won by forfeit in six weight classes (285-Hunter Soll, 120-Beau Weber, 126-TJ Nutt, 170-Caden Mahrt, 195-Cole Behrens, and 220-Adam Mitchell).
MVAOCOU only had three victories against West Monona-Whiting in the nightcap.
Nutt won a close 6-5 decision over William Gibson at 120 lbs. Scott pinned Devin Monahan in 3:46 at 160 lbs. Soll won by forfeit at 285 lbs.
On Friday, Jan. 10, the Rams traveled to Nebraska for the Ashland-Greenwood Tournament.
Two MVAOCOU wrestlers placed third at the tournament in their weight class as Kolby Scott placed third at 160 lbs. and Ryan Allen placed third at 170 lbs.
Two wrestlers placed fourth in the tournament – Beau Weber at 120 lbs. and Hunter Ritter at 138 lbs. TJ Nutt (126) and Hunter Soll (285) both placed fifth.
Sixth place finishers included Drew Oberreuter at 132 lbs. and Adam Mitchell at 220 lbs. Carsten Hadley was seventh at 152 lbs.
The Rams will next compete at the Western Valley Conference Tournament in Kingsley on Saturday, Jan. 18. The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m.
