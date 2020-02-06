Soll and Scott win WVC wrestling titles
Western Valley Conference Tournament
Jan. 27
MVAOCOU had two wrestlers win conference titles and one finish runner-up at the 2020 Western Valley Conference Tournament on Jan. 27. The tournament had been scheduled for Jan. 18, but was postponed due to weather.
Senior Hunter Soll started the conference tournament with a pin over Westwood’s Jacob Leonard in 4:35 at 285 lbs. In the championship match, Soll pinned Chance Hansen of Ridge View in 4:44 to take the title.
It only took freshman Kolby Scott 32 seconds to pin Andrew Martens of Woodbury Central in his opening match at 170 lbs. In the semi-finals, Scott pinned West Monona’s Carter Nichols in 3:34. Scott won the conference title with a pin over Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson in 4:52.
Freshman TJ Nutt was the runner-up at 126 lbs. After receiving a first round bye, Nutt won a 11-5 decision of Jayden Lahmann of Westwood. In the championship match, Nutt was pinned by Woodbury Central’s Beau Klingensmith in 1:19.
Adam Mitchell at 220 lbs. and Hunter Dixon at 195 lbs. both placed fifth.
MVAOCOU had four wrestlers place sixth in their weight classes – Cole Behrens (182), Ryan Allen (160), Hunter Ritter (138), and Drew Oberreuter (132).
Woodbury Central (201) on the conference tournament by six points over Westwood (195). MVAOCOU finished seventh in the standings with 100 points.
1st Woodbury Central 201
2nd Westwood 195
3rd West Monona 188.5
4th Ridge View 144
5th OABCIG 123
6th Kingsley-Pierson 109
7th MVAOCOU 100
8th Lawton-Bronson 43
MVAOCOU vs. Missouri Valley and Riverside, Oakland
Jan. 28
MVAOCOU traveled to Oakland on Jan. 28 as they faced two tough teams in Missouri Valley and Riverside.
The Rams lost both matches, falling to Missouri Valley, 78-6, and to Riverside, 65-18.
Hunter Soll, at 285 lbs., picked up two wins on the night. Soll pinned Riverside’s Nathan Meserchmidt in 3:23 and won by forfeit against Missouri Valley.
Kolby Scott and TJ Nutt also won by forfeit against Riverside.
MVAOCOU vs. Audubon and Logan-Magnolia
Jan. 30
The Rams traveled to Oakland on Jan. 30 to wrestle Audubon and Logan-Magnolia.
MVAOCOU picked up seven victories on the way to a 42-18 victory over Audubon.
Three of the victories were by pin. Hunter Ritter pinned Keegan Deist in 2:46 at 138 lbs., Jaxson Welte pinned Lane Barber in 1:27 at 152 lbs,, and Kolby Scott pinned Kobie Otten in 44 second at 170 lbs.
TJ Nutt (126), Drew Oberrruter (132), Hunter Dixon (195), and Hunter Soll (285) all won by forfeit.
Scott and Soll were the only two wresters to get a win against a tough Logan-Magnolia team.
It only took Scott 47 seconds to pin Tanner Mace at 170 lbs. Soll also got a pin in the first period as he pinned Barrett Pitt in 1:47 at 285 lbs.
East Mills Tournament
Feb. 1
The Rams concluded their busy week by competing in the East Mills tournament on Feb. 1.
Kolby Scott was the top place finisher for the Rams as he place second at 170 lbs. It took Scott 58 seconds to pin Southwest Valley’s Colin Jacobs in the opening round. In the semi-finals, he won a 12-4 major decision over Brant Looney of East Union. Scott lost in the championship match in Koa McIntyre of Archbishop Bergan. McIntyre pinned Scott in 4:45.
Two MVAOCOU wrestlers placed third in their bracket.
TJ Nutt won his first match of the day, a 10-3 decision over Brodyn Wray of East Mills at 126 lbs. In the semi-finals, Nutt lost a 5-3 sudden victory to Woodbine’s Cameron Cline. In his wrestle-back, Nutt pinned Spencer Baier of Southwest Iowa in 1:17. In the third place match, he faced Wray again in a close 2-0 decision.
At 285 lbs., Hunter Soll opened the tournament with a pin over Zach Sheldon of Southwest Iowa in 2:48, but lost his next match to Eli Simonson as he was pinned in 1:28. Soll won his wrestle-back, pinning Woodbine’s Jacob Allen. In the third place match, Soll pinned Ashton Yeary of Tarkio in 1:18 to place third.
Hunter Ritter placed fourth at 138 lbs. after losing a tough 8-5 decision to Nate Wright of Woodbine in the third place match. Cole Behrens also placed fourth at 182 lbs. Jaxson Welte finished in sixth place at 152 lbs.
Archbishop Bergan, Neb., won the East Mills tournament with 196.5 points, and Treynor was second with 171 points. The Rams finished seventh with 85 points.
The Rams will have the week off before their Sectional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8. MVAOCOU will compete at the sectional meet in Missouri Valley starting at noon. First and second place winners in each weight class will advance to the District Tournament in Mapleton on Saturday, Feb. 15.
