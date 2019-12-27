MVAOCOU vs. Westwood and Woodbine
Dec. 12
The Rams traveled to Sloan on Dec. 12 for a triangular against Westwood and Woodbine.
Kolby Scott got things off to a fast start for the Rams against Woodbine at 170 lbs. He pinned Myles Barnum in 30 seconds.
Caden Mahrt got the Rams’ second-straight win of the match at 182 lbs. by winning a close 7-6 decision over Nathan Colwell.
MVAOCOU collected two more pins against Woodbine. One was at 132 lbs. when Drew Oberreuter pinned Colton Walsh in 51 seconds, then at 145 lbs., Will Barber pinned Jeremiah Kroll in 32 seconds.
In an exhibition match at 138 lbs., TJ Nutt won a major 18-6 decision over Conrad Schafer
The Rams lost the team match against Woodbine, 54-21.
MVAOCOU only picked up two wins against Westwood in a 71-12 loss.
Cole Behrens, at 195 lbs., pinned Omar Hernandez-Rivera in 1:32. Scott recorded a pin at 170 lbs. over Steve Heilman in 3:27.
In an exhibition match at 138 lbs., TJ Nutt pinned Tom Hellman in 1:46.
MVAOCOU Kingsbury
Invitational - Dec. 13
The Rams hosted the Kingsbury Invitational on Dec. 13.
Freshman Kolby Scott was the highest finisher for the Rams, placing second at 170 lbs. To start the tournament, Scott won a close 4-2 decision over Jaxson Hildebrand from Dension-Schleswig. In the semifinals, he pinned Koa McIntyre of in 3:41. In the championship match, Scott was pinned in 48 second by Bryson Freeberg.
Heavyweight Adam Mitchell finished fourth. He won a 7-2 decision over MNWW’s Trevor Condon in the opening round. He lost by fall to Eli Simonson in 44 second in the semifinal and lost a 7-3 decision to Tri-Center’s Alex Audesmore to finish fourth.
TJ Nutt at 126 lbs. placed fifth.
A handful of MVAOCOU wrestlers placed sixth in their weight classes, including Beau Weber (120), Drew Oberreuter (132), 138 Hunter Ritter (138), 160 Carsten Hadley (160), and Caden Mehrt (182).
Manson-NWW won the team title with 191 points.
Team Standings: 1st MNWW 191; 2nd West Monona-Whiting 179; 3rd South Central Calhoun 176; 4th Archbishop Bergan 159; 5th Tri-Center 144; 6th Denison-Schleswig 112.5; 7th Southeast Valley 107.5; 8th MVAOCOU 60
MVAOCOU vs.
Kingsley-Pierson and
Woodbury Central
Dec. 19
The Rams hosted Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central in a Western Valley triangular on Dec. 19.
MVAOCOU lost a close 48-33 match to Kingsley-Pierson to start the night. The Rams picked up five victories against the Panthers, including three by falls.
At 126 lbs., TJ Nutt pinned Collin Verschoor in 5:07. Carsten Hadley pinned Lane Neubaum in 2:22 at 160 lbs., and Kolby Scott pinned Kole Reis in 3:00 at 170 lbs.
Hunter Ritter, at 145 lbs., won a 6-3 decision over Marshall Benson. Adam Mitchell (220) won his match by forfeit.
In an exhibition match at 160 lbs., Jaxson Welte pinned Wyatt Nelson in 1:48.
In the final match of the night, MVAOCOU lost 64-15 in the dual against Woodbury Central.
At 132 lbs., Drew Oberreuter pinned Travis Linden in 5:19. Mitchell also pinned his opponent at 220 lbs. as he pinned Levi Davis in just 44 seconds.
Carsten Hadley won a marathon match at 160 lbs., winning a 18-15 decision over Charlie Polkinghorn.
Paul Fuhrman Invite
Dec. 20
MVAOCOU competed one time in 2019 as they took put in the Paul Fuhrman Invite in Cherokee on Dec. 20.
The Rams had two wrestlers finish second in their weight classes.
TJ Nutt advanced to the finals at 126 lbs. after he collected two pins. He pinned Cherokee’s Ty Westphal in 3:01 and also pinned MOC’s Kooper Huss in 2:35. Nutt lost in the championship to Noach Linder of Sioux Center by fall in 2:53.
Kolby Scott won his opening match at 170 lbs. with a pin over Evan Bell in 1:47. He then recorded a 13-5 major decision win over Brenden Fisch of Cherokee to advance to the championship match. Scott lost by fall to K-P’s Kole Reis in 4:41.
Beau Weber won his opening match at 120 lbs., pinning Gerson Ramos of MOC-Floyd Valley in 39 seconds. Weber was then pinned in the semifinals by Johnny Hua in 4:36, but won his wrestle-back by pinning D’Angelo Love in 28 seconds. Weber was pinned by Cherokee’s Colin Pick in the third place match (3:36) to place fourth.
Two wrestlers, Caden Mart (182) and Cole Behrens (195), finished sixth for the Rams in the tournament.
At heavyweight, Adam Mitchell won 4-3 decision over Dwight Reiling of East Sac in his wrestleback match, but fell in the third place match to finish fourth.
Cherokee, Washington (186.5) won their home tournament by just half a point over Sheldon/South O’Brien (186).
Team Standings: 1st Cherokee, Washington 186.5; 2nd Sheldon/South O’Brien 186; 3rd Kingsley-Pierson 163; 4th MOC-Floyd Valley 131; 5th Sioux Central 127; 6th Western Christian 109; 7th East Sac 106.5; 8th MVAOCOU 67; 9th North Union 39
