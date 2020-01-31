The Rams wrestlers traveled to Nebraska for the Louisville Invite on Jan. 25.

Freshman Kolby Scott was the top place finisher for MVAOCOU as he was the runner-up at 170 lbs. In his opening match, Scott pinned Gunnar Stolz of West Harrison in 1:13. He then won a close 7-5 decision over Isaac Bittner of Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer. Scott pinned two more opponents – Wisner-Pilger’s Anthony Palmer in 3:07 and Trevor Lohrman in 56 seconds.

In the championship match, Scott was pinned by Malcolm’s Dylan Zoucha in 1:04 to finish second.

At 126 lbs., MVAOCOU’s other freshman, TJ Nutt, placed fourth. Nutt won his first two matches of the tournament, getting a 17-0 technical fall over Garron Bragg of Louisville and pinning Harvard’s Brett Dillman in 1:37. In the third round, Nutt was pinned by Underwood’s Nick Stephens in 3:45 and lost in the third place match to Battle Creek’s Boston Reeves.

Here are complete MVAOCOU results from the Louisville Invite:

120: Beau Weber-8th

126: TJ Nutt-4th

132: Drew Oberreuter-12th

138: Hunter Ritter-7th

152: Carsten Hadley-10th

160: Ryan Allen-8th

160: Jaxson Welte11th

160: Caden Mahrt-12th

170: Kolby Scott-2nd

182: Hunter Dixon-9th

220: Adam Mitchell-6th

285: Hunter Soll-8th

MVAOCOU finished 11th in the team standings. Underwood won the tournament and AHSTW was second.

The Western Valley Conference wrestling tournament was held on Monday, Jan. 27. See complete results in next week’s Mapleton Press.

