MVAOCOU 2
Lawton-Bronson 3
June 24
After MVAOCOU led 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Lawton-Bronson scored two runs in the bottom half to tie the game at 2-2 to force extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, the Eagles score the game-winning run to hand the Rams only their second loss of the season, 3-2.
The Rams had seven hits on the night, led by Ely Fundermann, who had two hits and scored both of Rams’ runs. Aaron Michael, Dylan Marshall, Blake Paulsen, Brecken Hayes, and Haden Kuhl each had a hit.
Michael and Zak Scott each drove in a run.
On the mound, Michael pitched seven innings. He allowed five hits, walked two, and had nine strikeouts. Brady Seuntjens closed out the game.
MVAOCOU 11
West Monona 3
June 26
The Rams didn’t waste anytime getting on the scoreboard against West Monona on June 26. MVAOCOU scored two runs in the first inning and didn’t have a problem bouncing back from their lost to Lawton-Bronson as they beat West Monona 11-3.
Dylan Marshall had a big game at the plate going three for four with two RBIs. Five other Rams also recorded a hit. Ely Fundermann scored three runs. He reached base three times by walk and had three stolen bases.
Zak Scott started the game on the mound. He pitched 2-1/3 innings, allowing four hits, one run, and had two strikeouts. Brady Seuntjens pitched the final 4-2/3 innings and collected the win. He allowed seven hits, two runs (both earned), walked two, and had seven strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 1
Kingsley-Pierson 0
June 28
MVAOCOU clinched the Western Valley Conference title outright with a 1-0 victory over Kingsley-Pierson on June 28.
Zak Scott went the distance on the mound, recording six strikeouts and allowing five hits.
The Rams were limited to just two hits as Ely Fundermann and Brecken Hayes each had a hit.
The game’s only run was in the third inning. Fundermann reached base with double. Aaron Michael laid down a bunt to advance Fundermann to third, and Fundermann scored when the pitcher’s throw to first base was wide.
By winning the conference title, MVAOCOU hosted the Western Valley Conference tournament on July 1.
The Rams faced OA-BCIG in the semi-finals. MVAOCOU got a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship game on July 2 were they faced Kingsley-Pierson. Look in next week’s Mapleton Press for complete game results.
The Rams will finish their regular season by playing Boyer Valley on July 8 and Whiting on July 9.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released postseason baseball pairings. MVAOCOU received a first round bye and will face the winner of Alta-Aurelia/Cherokee, Washington game in the district semi-finals on July 16 in Hinton.
