MVAOCOU 3
South Central Calhoun 6
July 1
MVAOCOU traveled to Lytton to face South Central Calhoun in a non-conference game on July 1. The Titans scored five of their six runs in the first two innings as they beat the Rams 6-3.
The Rams had nine hits on the night as Kenedee Bubke, Beau Mohr, and Hannah O’Connell each had two hits. MaKia Smith, Cheslee Yockey, and Madison Boyle each recorded a hit.
Mohr, Yockey, and O’Connell each drove in a run for the Rams.
MVAOCOU 7
Denison-Schleswig 14
July 2
Denison-Schleswig led 11-0 after four innings, but MVAOCOU went on a run. The Rams scored five run in the fifth, then added two more in sixth to cut into the Monarch’s lead, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams fell in their final regular season game, 14-7, on July 2.
Beau Mohr led the Rams at the plate with two hits as seven Rams collected a hit. MaKenzie Smith, Kenedee Bubke, Cheslee Yockey, and Madison Boyle each had a hit.
Smith and Bubke also had two RBIs each, and Mohr had three stolen bases.
Bubke and Smith split the pitching duties as they allowed 15 hits, 14 runs (nine earned), walked three, and had six strikeouts.
MVAOCOU 7
Unity Christian 4
July 8
The Rams faced Unity Christian in the first round of the regional softball tournament on July 8. MVAOCOU scored five runs in the first inning and added two more runs in the fifth to get a 7-4 victory over Unity Christian to advance the quarterfinals.
MVAOCOU will face Alta-Aurelia in the quarterfinals on July 10 at 7 p.m.in Alta. The winner will face the Cherokee Washington/Woodbury Central winner in the semi-finals on Friday, July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.