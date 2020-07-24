MVAOCOU 5
Logan-Magnolia 10
July 15
The MVAOCOU softball team traveled to Logan on July 15 to face Logan-Magnolia in the first round of the Regional tournament.
The Panthers scored three runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings on their way to beating the Rams, 10-5. MVAOCOU scored four of their five runs in the seventh inning. The Rams finish their season with a record of 3-14.
Four Rams collected multiple hits in the game as Makia Smith, Sidney Trucke, Cheslee Yockey, and Makenna Meseck had two hits a piece. Trucke drove in three of the Rams’ five runs. Taryn Funkhouser and Yockey each had an RBI.
Kenedee Bubke, Funkhouser, and Beau Mohr each recorded a hit.
In the circle, MaKenzie Smith took the loss. She pitched six innings, allowing 11 hits, 10 runs, (six earned), three walks and struck out one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.