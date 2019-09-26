The MVAOCOU cross country team traveled to Moville for the Woodbury Central Invitational on Sept. 17.
Weston Beeson was the top finisher for the Rams as he placed seventh in the boys field. He ran a time of 17:45.03. Will Roder of Gehlen Catholic won the boys individual title with a time of 16:31.86.
Ethan Gray placed 40th with a time of 19:54.68.
Others competing for the Rams in the varsity competition were Camric Hamann (75th, 22:29.41) and Hunter Ritter (91st, 29:20.28). James Weaver also competed for the Rams in the boys junior varsity race and finished with a time of 30:09.65.
For the MVAOCOU girls, Hannah O’Connell was the top finisher. She placed 36th with a time of 23:49.36. Cameron Brenner had a time of 25:31.46 to finish 51st, and Lexi Weber was 59th with a time of 26:27.60.
In the middle school race, Kael Hamann placed seventh overall in the boys (two-mile) race with a time of 11:12.83.
The Rams will be in action at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, as they host the MVAOCOU Invitational. Action gets underway at 4:30 p.m. at the high school athletic complex in Mapleton.
