MVAOCOU Girls 21
IKM-Manning 16
Junior Varsity
Feb. 9
The MVAOCOU junior varsity girls finished the season with a record of 13-3 after they beat IKM-Manning, 21-16, on Feb. 9. Hannah O’Connell and Cadence Koenigs each scored six points, and Anna Heck had five points.
“They had a very successful season,” said Coach Corey Dose. “The key for this young group will be putting in time getting stronger and getting in the gym.”
Many players on the JV played quarters at the JV level and varsity level.
“I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish in the upcoming 2020-21 season,” Dose added.
MVAOCOU Girls 11
Underwood 52
Feb. 15
First Round of Regionals
The MVAOCOU girls basketball season came to an end on Feb. 15 as they lost, 52-11, to Underwood in the first round of Regional action.
“We shot 13% from the floor during the game. We struggled handling the ball against their aggressive man-to-man defense,” Coach Dose said. “I knew coming into the game we couldn’t give them live ball turnovers for easy baskets, and we didn’t get that accomplished.”
Reese Petersen finished with four points, and Avery Ehlers had three points. Cheslee Yockey led the Rams on the boards as she collected seven rebounds. Ehlers had five. Ashlyn Blake collected four steals.
“They also beat us up on the offensive boards,” Dose said. “Underwood was the best team defensively we played all season. I’m hoping for a young team it was a learning experience we can use for the future.”
Coach Brown and Coach Dose thank the two seniors, MaKenzie Smith and Avery Ehlers. They wish them success in their activities they have remaining this senior year.
2019-2020 Varsity Season Summary
The girls varsity basketball team finished the season 4-17. The coaches challenged the girls all season and pushed them very hard in practice, film sessions, and in the weight room.
“We had a number of close games that could have gone either way, including Boyer Valley, East Sac, Alta-Aurelia, Ridge View, and Lawton-Bronson,” Dose added.
Having a team only returning one varsity starter from the previous season, Coach Dose and Coach Brown hope the girls learned critical things from these close games, and it fuels them to get in the weight room and gym for success in the 2020-21 season.
“I know they will set goals for the upcoming season, and I know they realize the only way to reach those goals is by putting in the work,” said Dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.