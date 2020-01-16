JV Tournament at Lawton
Jan. 4
MVAOCOU girls junior varsity basketball team kicked off 2020 on Jan. 4 as they competed in a four-team tournament in Lawton. The teams participating included MVAOCOU, Ridge View, Lawton-Bronson, and Gehlen Catholic.
In game one, the Rams faced Ridge View. The Rams had a balanced scoring attack to help them beat Ridge View, 26-14.
Anna Heck and Ashley Rosener each had six points, while Keely Kuhlmann, Cadence Koenigs, and Emily Trucke had four points apiece.
MVAOCOU took on Lawton-Bronson in game two. Heck had 13 points as the Rams got the 35-27 victory.
Rosener had eight points, Hannah O’Connell had six, and Cadence Koenigs and
Cheslee Yockey each had four points.
“The girls played great defense all day and brought home first place,” Coach Corey Dose said. The coaches were very happy with the hustle and determination from the girls defensively.
MVAOCOU 32
South Central Calhoun 59
Jan. 6
The Rams varsity basketball team started 2020 facing South Central Calhoun in a non-conference game on Jan. 6.
Ashlyn Blake scored 15 points as MVAOCOU fell to SCC, 59-32. Blake also collected four steals.
Reese Petersen finished with seven points and two steals.
On the boards, Hannah O’Connell and Cheslee Yockey get had four rebounds.
MVAOCOU 45
Alta-Aurelia 46
Jan. 7
After trailing back 13 points early to Alta-Aurelia on Jan. 7, the Rams came one point short of the comeback, losing 46-45.
“The girls showed perseverance down 13 points early and coming back,” Dose said. “We had a two-point lead late in the game and couldn’t hold on. The girls had different situations occur late in the game that really provided a learning experience for the girls going forward”
Ashlyn Blake led the Rams with 24 points, while Anna Heck had eight points.
Blake also had three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
MVAOCOU 45
Kingsley-Pierson 64
Jan. 10
MVAOCOU got back into conference action on Jan. 10 as they hosted Kingsley-Pierson. The Rams trailed by two points at halftime, 23-21.
“We had a great first half defensively,” said Dose.
In the second half, KP started knocking down some threes and picked up their intensity defensively to help them get the 64-45 win over MVAOCOU.
“We stopped moving on offense and took some quick shots, which resulted in easy transition buckets for KP. The girls continued to battle against the ninth ranked Panthers,” Dose said. “The coaching staff was very proud of their effort. For 32 minutes, we competed. It was the best we played all season overall against a very good team.”
Two players scored in double figures as Reese Petersen had 12 points and Ashlyn Blake had 10 points. Avery Ehlers finished with eight points. Cheslee Yockey grabbed seven rebounds.
The Rams have a very busy upcoming week playing Ridge View (Jan. 14), Riverside (Jan. 16), Siouxland Christian (Jan. 17), and Woodbine (Jan. 18).
