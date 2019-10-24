The Treynor Cardinals arrived in Mapleton Friday night and showed everyone why they are leading the district with an undefeated season with one week remaining in the schedule.
The Cardinals scored on their first play from scrimmage on a 59-yard quarterback option keeper by Jacob Fisher around the left end. These were the first points of a 63-0 victory over the Rams with all points being scored in the first half of the game.
The Rams first drive began with an illegal motion penalty, but then showed some promise with pass completions of 11 yards and 8 yards from Brady Seuntjens to Kolby Nutt, but after incompletions on the next four plays, the Rams were forced to punt the ball away.
The Cardinals then continued their scoring onslaught while their defense shut down MVAOCOU’s offense, giving up a total of 12 yards to the Rams for the remainder of the first half.
Midway through the second period, though, down 49-0, the Rams offense generated some excitement, taking the ball from their own 20-yard line to the Treynor 42-yard line before turning the ball over on the downs.
The drive included two Seuntjens to Nutt pass completions of 10 yards and 7 yards. The drive stalled and the Rams punted on fourth and 4 at the Ram 38. Treynor returned the punt back for a touchdown, but a personal foul helmet-to-helmet blocking penalty nullified the touchdown and gave the ball back to the Rams at the Treynor 44. The Rams could not muster much more offense after that, only gaining 2 more yards on a Noah Oberreuter carry before turning the ball over on downs.
Treynor scored a total of 35 points in the first quarter and 28 points in the second quarter.
The first quarter Cardinals scoring drives also included a 9-yard run by William Halverson, a 23-yard pass reception by Jack Tiarks, a 33-yard option pitch run by Tiarks, and a 33-yard run by Fisher.
In second quarter, the Cardinals got a defensive touchdown on a blocked MVAOCOU punt from the Rams 12-yard line that was recovered in the end zone. A flag on the play was against the Rams for an illegal shift that the Cardinals declined to preserve the six points.
The Cardinals offense did the remainder of the scoring in the period with a Fisher 62-yard option keeper touchdown run, a Noah James 1-yard touchdown run, and Brockton Kinnison 7-yard touchdown run.
Treynor’s extra point kicker was a perfect 9-9 in the game on kick attempts.
The second half began under the 35-point continuous clock rule and against the Cardinals’ reserve players.
The Rams’ first drive of the second half netted 21 yards, including a 22-yard pass reception by Oberreuter. The Rams turned the ball over on downs at the Ram 41 but held Treynor, forcing them to turn the ball back to them on downs at the Rams 30.
A pass interference call against Treynor moved the ball to the Rams 46, the Oberreuter took the ball into Cardinals territory on a 13-yard run. A 5-yard pass to Ben Schram and a 6-yard run by Oberreutter gave the Rams a first down at the Treynor 27.
Two incompletions were followed by an 8-yard gain by Seuntjens, then on fourth and 2, Oberreuter rushed for 7 yards to the Treynor 12. The drive stalled out after two incomplete passes and a 2-yard Oberreuter run that gave the ball back to Treynor at the Cardinals 10.
Treynor drove to midfield before turning the ball back to MVAOCOU with just seconds remaining in the game.
For the game, the Rams had a total of 92 yards offense. Seuntjens was 7 of 22 passing for 57 yards, and Oberreutter had 11 carries for 29 yards and one reception for 20 yards. Nutt caught five passes for 42 yards.
Defensive statistics for the Rams was unavailable at press time.
Treynor had 417 total yards of offense with Fisher leading the team with 161 yards and three touchdowns on five carries. He had one pass completion for 27 yards.
The Rams (0-4, 1-7) are on the road Friday to Wall Lake to take on East Sac County (2-2, 3-5) in the final game of the regular season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
1 2 3 4 F
Treynor 35 28 0 0 63
MVAOCOU 0 0 0 0 0
Class 1A District 9
District Overall
W L W L
Treynor 4 0 8 0
Underwood 3 1 7 1
East Sac County 2 2 3 5
Missouri Valley 2 2 4 4
Cherokee, Wash. 1 3 2 6
MVAOCOU 0 4 1 7
