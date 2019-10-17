The Lady Rams were back on the volleyball court on Oct. 10 as they traveled to Sioux City to face Siouxland Christian. The Eagles took the conference win in three-straight sets, 25-15, 25-10, and 25-17.
Abbi Boysen and Cadence Koenigs each had three kills while Ellen Mallory had three assists and Anna Heck had two.
Boysen also led the defense with five digs and four blocks (three assists and one solo) and Loryn Schultz collected four digs.
MVAOCOU will finsh the regular season on Oct. 17 as they’ll host Lawton-Bronson. They start Regional action on Oct. 28 as they will face East Sac in the regional quarterfinals.
