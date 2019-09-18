The Lady Rams traveled to Correctionville on Sept. 10 to face Logan-Magnolia in a non-conference match and finished the night with a conference game against River Valley.
MVAOCOU lost in two sets to Logan-Magnolia, 25-13 and 25-20. Sydney Fundermann and Emily Kovarna had three kills a piece. Avery Ehlers had three assists and Fundermann and Ellen Mallory each had two.
As a team, the Rams had 27 digs, led by Fundermann with eight. Ehlers had five digs and Abbi Boysen had four.
Ashlyn Blake collected three aces.
River Valley took the first two sets against MVAOCOU, 25-22 and 25-19. The Rams rallied back to win the third, 25-19, but fell in the fourth, 25-18, to lose 3-1.
Kovarna led the team with six kills, followed by Boysen and Fundermann with four and Cadence Koenigs and Ellen Mallory with three each.
Anna Heck had eight assists and Ehlers had seven.
The Rams had a strong defensive game, collecting 45 digs as a team. Fundermann had a team-high 12 digs, while Blake and Ehlers each had seven.
MVAOCOU also had 17 aces against River Valley as Blake had seven and Boysen had four.
