Dylan Blake and Weston Beeson finished first and second in both of the cross country meets the Rams competed in for the week as they traveled to Neola on Sept. 24 and hosted the MVAOCOU Invitational on Sept. 26.
At Neola, Blake ran a time of 16:45 to win the meet. Beeson was able to hold off Tri-Center’s Brett McGee to finish second with a time of 17:08, and McGee was two seconds behind (17:10).
Three other runners competed for the Rams, including Camric Hamann (71st, 22:52), Ethan Reed (77th, 24:15), and James Weaver (87th, 26:32).
The Rams finished eighth in the team standings at Neola. Sgt. Bluff-Luton won the meet with 42 points, followed by Tri-Center with 71 for second.
At the MVAOCOU Invitational, Blake won the meet with a time of 16:42.31, and Beeson was second with a time of 17:03.44.
A number of other Rams runners ran personal best times as Hamann finished 54th in 21:31.07; Reed was 62rd in 22:51.86; Hunter Ritter 70th in 24:51.06, and James Weaver was 72rd in 24:54.07.
The Rams finished seventh in the team standings. Treynor won the boys team title with 42 points, followed by Denison-Schleswig with 68.
Hannah O’Connell was the top finisher for the Lady Rams in both meets, earning medalist honors. She placed 16th at Neola with a time of 22:53 and finished in the top 10, placing ninth at the home meet with a time of 22:38.
Lexi Weber and Cameron Brenner both finished in the top 50 at Neola. Weber had a time of 24:57 to place 38th, and Brenner was 46th with a time of 25:42.
Lauren McMillen (66th, 27:59), Zoe Jessen (71st, 29:14), Maggie Hoskins (79th, 34:21), and Emily Trucke (80th, 34:50) completed the Rams roster.
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge ran away with the individual title with a time of 18:48. Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer was second in 20:01.
Logan-Magnolia (42) beat Sgt. Bluff-Luton (50) for the team title by eight points, and AHSTW was third (51). The Rams finished fifth in the team standings.
At the MVAOCOU Invitational, the Rams had three other runners finish in the top 50. Weber had a time of 24:06 to place 29th and Brenner (25:10.34) and McMillen (25:13.54) finished back-to-back, 42nd and 43rd, respectively.
Jessen (59th, 28:50.85) and Trucke (63rd, 33:03.28) competed for the MVAOCOU varsity. Maggie Hoskins finished 23rd in the junior varsity race (32:21.92).
Kingsley-Pierson-Woodbury Central dominated the meet as they scored just 18 points and had all five runners place in the top 10. Freshman Jolee Mesz of Lawton-Bronson won the girls individual title with a time of 20:12.77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.