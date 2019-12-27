MVAOCOU 48
Missouri Valley 44
Dec. 2
The Rams got out to a quick start against Missouri Valley in their first game of the season on Dec. 2. MVAOCOU took a 14-4 lead with sharp shooting from Dylan Blake and Jamison Thies.
The Rams’ offense slowed in the second quarter, but they maintained their defensive pressure and held the Big Reds to 10 points at half with help from Chase Pester and Cayden Henderson inside.
Pester ended the game with eight blocks. MVAOCOU led 21-10 at half.
The second half was a different story. The Big Reds heated up, and Gavin Bartalini and Stevie Kean combined for eight three pointers in the second half and finished with 18 and 20, respectively.
The Rams defense stiffened, and they scored 18 in the final quarter to hold on for the win, 48-44. Jamison Thies ended the game with 14 points. Chase Pester had 10 points and Henderson and Blake had nine each.
MVAOCOU 27
Denison-Schleswig 61
Dec. 3
The Rams took on Class 3A Denison Schleswig in the second game in two nights on Dec 3. The boys played well early and held an 11-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Monarchs turned up the pressure in the second quarter, and the Rams were only able to score 2 points.
“Their press was suffocating,” said Coach Josh Koenigs. “We haven’t had a chance to really prepare for that type of zone against anyone with their length and athletic ability. It took us a while to figure it out, and by that time we were in a deep hole. Once we broke the press, we were so sped up that we rushed shots, which only led to more fast break points for Denison-Schleswig.”
MVAOCOU’s woes continued into the second half, but they managed to put up 10 points in the fourth quarter to finish with 27 points. Jamison Thies ended with eight points. Cayden Henderson pulled down five boards.
MVAOCOU 61
West Monona 71
Dec. 6
Western Valley Conference play began with the Rams playing the Spartans of West Monona on Dec. 6.
The Rams got out to a good start and led 18-13 after one quarter. The inside-play of Logan Fiege hurt the Rams the rest of the game. Fiege ended the game with 29 points.
The Rams shot the ball well, hitting 10 of 22 from three-point range (45%).
Dylan Blake had 20 points and was five for 10 from three-point range. Drew Gothier had 13 points and nine rebounds for a strong performance.
The Rams kept it close all night and cut the lead to five points with just under three minutes left in the game, but the Spartans were too tough on the boards and free throw line and got the win, 71-61.
Coach Koenigs commented, “We have a group of guys that haven’t had a lot of opportunity to play together in varsity competition. We are trying to put the players in the right spots to help them be successful. I am confident that we will figure it out, but we need to keep working hard, keep working to improve our conditioning, and communicate on defense to reach our potential.”
