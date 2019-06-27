MVAOCOU 8
River Valley 2
June 17
After River Valley scored two runs in the top of the first inning, MVAOCOU scored eight unanswered runs to get the 8-2 victory on June 17.
The Rams had eight hits on the night, led by Ely Fundermann and Blake Paulsen, each had two hits. Both of Pauslen’s hits were doubles, and he drove in two runs. Aaron Michael, Zak Scott, and Haden Kuhl each recorded a hit.
Dylan Marshall had two RBIs and Fundermann had three stolen bases.
Three Rams, Scott, Fundermann, and Brady Seuntjens, took to the mound in the win. The three combined to allow just three hits and two runs (one earned), while walking two and striking out eight.
MVAOCOU 11
Westwood 1
June 19
Zak Scott was three for three with three RBIs as the Rams picked up an 11-1 win over Westwood on June 19.
On the hill, Aaron Michael allowed just two hits, walked one, and recorded six strikeouts. He also helped his cause at the plate with five RBIs.
Ely Fundermann had two hits, while Cameron Boyle and Brecken Hayes had one apiece.
MVAOCOU 7
Denison-Schleswig 5
June 21
MVAOCOU got a close 7-5 non-conference win over Denison-Schleswig on June 21. The Monarchs got on the board first as they scored three runs in the top of the third inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Rams punched across four runs to take the lead.
The Rams added three more runs and were able to hold off the Monarchs’ rally in the seventh to get the win.
The bats were working for the Rams as eight of the nine in the batting order had a hit. Ely Fundermann, Zak Scott, and Brady Seuntjens each had two hits. Aaron Michael, Dylan Marshall, Brecken Hayes, Blake Paulsen, and Hade Kuhl each collected a hit. Paulsen had two RBIs.
Scott pitched a complete game to get the win. He allowed eight hits, walked two, and struck out four.
The Rams will finish their conference schedule this week before starting the conference tournament a July 1.
