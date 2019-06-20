MVAOCOU 8
OA-BCIG 6
June 10
The Rams took an early 4-0 lead against OA-BCIG on June 10. OA-BCIG came back to take a 5-4 in the sixth inning. In the bottom sixth, the Rams scored four runs to take back the lead and held off the Falcons to get an 8-6 win.
Ely Fundermann and Dylan Marshall both had big nights at the plate as both had two hits and three RBIs.
Aaron Michael also had two hits and drove in a run on his double in the sixth inning.
Brecken Hayes and Haden Kuhl each had a hit.
On the mound, Zak Scott pitched the first 5-2/3 innings. He allowed just two hits, one walk, and struck out 10. Brady Seuntjens closed the game pitching the final 1-1/3 inning.
MVAOCOU 0
Woodbury Central 2
June 12
MVAOCOU suffered their first loss of the 2019 season as Woodbury Central got the 2-0 victory on June 12.
The Rams’ bats were quite as they only had two hits. Aaron Michael and Blake Paulsen each recorded a hit.
Michael’s took the loss on the mound. He pitched the complete game, allowing seven hits with 12 strikeouts. Both of the Wildcats’ runs were earned.
MVAOCOU 10
Ridge View 0
June 14
The bats were hot for the Rams as they had 13 hits in their 10-0 win over Ridge View on June 14.
Zak Scott and Dylan Marshall led the way with three hits apiece. Scott, along with Ely Fundermann and Aaron Michael, each had two RBIs.
Fundermann had two hits on the night, as did Blake Paulsen, while Aaron Michael, Cameron Boyle, and Kolby Scott each collected a hit.
The Rams were aggressive on the bases as Fundermann had three stolen bases and Haden Kuhl and Kolby Scott each had two.
Zak Scott got the will on the hill as he allowed no hits and struck out eight in his five innings of work. Marshall pitched the final inning.
As of June 18, the Rams have a record of 12-1.
